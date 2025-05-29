Coastal localities urged to proactively cope with tropical depression

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Hoang Hiep called for localities to proactively respond to the ongoing dual natural disasters.

On the afternoon of May 28, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Hoang Hiep signed two urgent official dispatches to call for localities in the Northern region, Thanh Hoa Province and coastal provinces from Binh Dinh to Ninh Thuan to focus efforts to respond to flooding in rivers in the Northern region and a tropical depression in the East Sea.

Illustrative photo: SGGP

The dispatches were issued following a report from the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration warning risks of a flood surge ranging from 2 meters to 5 meters which is likely to occur on the Thao, Lo River and smaller rivers in the Northern region and Thanh Hoa Province from the evening of May 28 to May 29.

In upstream areas, flood peaks may exceed level 1 alert.

Amid this risk, local authorities are urged to closely monitor the developments of rainfall and flooding, promptly inform local authorities and residents, and inspect aquaculture and production activities in and along rivers to ensure the safety of people, property and infrastructure.

Owners of floating fish cages, waterway transport vessels and riverside construction projects must proactively prepare for emergency scenarios.

According to the National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting, a low-pressure system has formed over the central part of the East Sea.

This morning, the system was located at approximately 11 degrees to 12 degrees north latitude and 110 degrees to 120 degrees east longitude.

Under its impacts, the waters from Binh Dinh to Ninh Thuan provinces saw strong gusts of wind and waves exceeding 2 meters in height, posing a serious threat to maritime activities.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has requested coastal provinces to proactively notify vessels operating at sea about the low-pressure system so they can avoid hazardous areas, and maintain regular communication with those at sea to promptly address any emergencies.

Additionally, rescue and emergency response forces must be ready for emergency scenarios if any.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong