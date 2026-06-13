Gift levels for revolution contributors on War Invalids and Martyrs Day approved

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has signed Decision No. 885/QD/CTN on the presentation of gifts to people with meritorious services to the revolution.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam visits and presents gifts to wounded and sick soldiers at the Thuan Thanh Nursing Center for War Invalids and Wounded Soldiers in Ninh Xa Ward, Bac Ninh, on July 15, 2025. (Photo: SGGP)

It aims to pay tribute to revolutionary contributors and celebrate the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947–2026).

According to the decision, gifts for people with meritorious services to the revolution will be presented in two categories, valued at VND600,000 (US$22.8) and VND300,000 (US$11.4), respectively, in celebration of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day.

Specifically, the gift valued at VND600,000 will be presented to people with meritorious services to the revolution, including Vietnamese Heroic Mothers who are receiving monthly preferential allowances, as well as individuals who have been conferred the title of Vietnamese Heroic Mother before July 28, 2026, but have not yet completed procedures to receive monthly preferential allowances.

It also applies to wounded soldiers; persons under policies equivalent to wounded soldiers; class-B wounded soldiers; sick soldiers with a body injury rate of 81 percent or higher who are currently receiving monthly preferential allowances; and participants in resistance activities exposed to toxic chemicals with a body injury rate of 81 percent or higher who are also receiving monthly preferential allowances.

In addition, eligible recipients include relatives of martyrs who are receiving monthly subsistence survivor allowances, as well as relatives of two or more martyrs who are receiving monthly survivor benefits.

The gift valued at VND300,000 will be presented to people with meritorious services to the revolution, including wounded soldiers, persons receiving policies equivalent to wounded soldiers, class-B wounded soldiers, and sick soldiers with a body injury rate of 80 percent or less who are currently receiving monthly preferential allowances. It also applies to wounded soldiers receiving disability-related benefits due to loss of working capacity.

In addition, participants in resistance activities exposed to toxic chemicals with a body injury rate of 80 percent or less who are receiving monthly preferential allowances are also eligible for this level of support.

Furthermore, the beneficiaries include representatives of martyrs’ relatives and individuals who are responsible for the worship and care of martyrs in cases where the martyrs have no surviving relatives.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh