Centuries-old bricks of Hue Imperial Citadel remain bright red after collapse

Despite a recent collapse caused by prolonged heavy rains and flooding, many ancient bricks of the Hue Imperial Citadel have retained their vivid red color after hundreds of years.

Prolonged heavy rains have triggered flooding and caused a section of the northern wall of the Hue Imperial Citadel, which is about 15 meters long and 4 meters high, to collapse, scattering broken bricks across the area.

Yesterday afternoon, Director Hoang Viet Trung of the Hue Monuments Conservation Center confirmed that the extended rainfall had led to the incident.

Although the wall has collapsed, on-site observations reveal that many of the century-old bricks beneath the rubble remain intact. This section of the wall runs parallel to Dang Thai Than Street in Phu Xuan Ward.

The Hue Monuments Conservation Center has since erected barriers, covered the area, and placed warning signs to ensure public safety. The center is also coordinating with Hue City’s Department of Construction to conduct surveys and a preliminary assessment for restoration.

Director Hoang Viet Trung is worried as some sections of the adjacent retaining wall exhibit an inward tilt, while other sections show cracking and structural weakness. These compromised sections have the potential for further displacement (movement) if subjected to prolonged heavy rainfall and elevated water levels.

According to Director Hoang Viet Trung, the center promptly reported the incident classified as a natural disaster to the Hue City People’s Committee, recommending immediate inspections, evaluations, and the development of restoration plans in accordance with regulations. In the coming period, the center will continue close cooperation with relevant authorities to implement emergency repairs and propose long-term solutions to ensure structural sustainability and preserve the cultural and historical values of the Complex of Hue Monuments.

The Imperial City of Hue, the inner fortification of the Hue Imperial Citadel, served to protect the most important royal palaces, ancestral temples of the Nguyen Dynasty, and the Forbidden Purple City, the exclusive residence of the emperor and the royal family.

Together known as the Complex of Hue Monuments, the complex covers an area of approximately 520 hectares. Construction began in 1802 and was fully completed in 1833 under Emperor Minh Mang, encompassing around 147 architectural structures.

