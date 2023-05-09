Binh Chanh pays compensation to affected households of Ring Road 3 project

Binh Chanh District in HCMC started disbursing land compensation and implementing resettlement support for affected households of the Ring Road 3 project on May 9.

The districts spent more than VND100 billion on site clearance compensation for 23 affected families.

According to Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Chanh District Vo Duc Thanh Ring Road 3 has a nearly 15-kilometer section running through the wards, including Pham Van Hai, Le Minh Xuan, and Binh Loi. The project affected 393 organizations, households, and individuals with a total area of nearly 146 hectares.

As of present, Binh Chanh announced the decision on compensating and providing resettlement support for 292 cases in the first phase.

From now until May 15, the district will submit a report on land-use planning in 2023, land revocation decision, compensation, and support decision for the remaining cases with the agricultural land loss for the approval of the HCMC People’s Committee.

Binh Chanh has implemented site clearance compensation and encouraged local people to deliver premises before May 25 and planned to hand over 119 hectares of land to the project before June 15.

On May 8, Thu Duc City in HCMC started disbursing land compensation and implementing resettlement support for affected households of the Ring Road 3 project.

To date, 111 organizations and households agreed to register for handing over land and receiving compensation and resettlement support at a cost of VND900 billion.

Previously, Hoc Mon and Cu Chi districts carried out site clearance compensation for affected families of the Ring Road 3 project on weekend days.

As of the evening of May 7, 149 among 332 affected cases of the project agreed to receive compensation and hand over the land. Hoc Mon District spent over VND362 billion to compensate for 82 cases and strived to complete the land handover in June.

Additionally, the locality also provides free services of land measuring, granting a certificate of land use rights, scale drawing, changing the land use purposes, and designing for locals.

As of May 6, Cu Chi District spent VND83 billion to compensate 33 affected households. The locality has carried out site clearance compensation work on Saturdays and Sundays.