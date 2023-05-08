Locals satisfied with prompt procedures of land compensation for Ring Road 3

Thu Duc City in HCMC started disbursing land compensation and implementing resettlement support for affected households of the Ring Road 3 project on May 8.

According to Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City Hoang Tung, Ring Road 3 has a nearly 15-kilometer section running through the new city and 556 affected organizations, households, and individuals.

At the end of 2022, Thu Duc City handed over 36 hectares of land to the project and planned to revoke the remaining area of more than 99 hectares at an estimated cost of VND6,500 billion.

Thu Duc has issued decisions on land acquisition, policy approval, compensation, support and resettlement plans; programs of training, career change, and job seeking in the first phase for 303 cases with a total capital estimated at VND2,300 billion.

To date, 111 organizations and households agreed to register for handing over land and receiving compensation and resettlement support at a cost of VND900 billion.

In addition, Thu Duc City has prepared 239 resettlement land lots in Long Binh – Long Thanh My resettlement area and 150 apartments in Man Thien Apartment Building for affected families.

Binh Chanh District will begin disbursing land compensation on May 10.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Chanh District, Vo Duc Thanh said that the district has 393 affected households of the Ring Road 3 project.

The locality has issued decisions on land acquisition, compensation, support, and resettlement plans for 259 families; launched programs of training, career change, and job-seeking to affected cases.

Binh Chanh plans to hand over 119 hectares of land to the project before June 15.

Previously, Hoc Mon and Cu Chi districts carried out site clearance compensation for affected families of the Ring Road 3 project on weekend days.

Mr. Nguyen Trung Hieu from Hoc Mon District’s Tan Thoi Nhi Commune received compensation of more than VND28 billion for handing over 11,000 square meters of land. He said that the Ring Road 3 project will create large socioeconomic benefits, contributing to the development of the city and region.

In addition, cadres also gave detailed instructions for implementing land handover and site clearance compensation to Mr. Ly Van Si from Hoc Mon District’s Tan Thoi Nhi and helped him open a bank account.

Head of the Site Clearance and Compensation Board of Hoc Mon District Nguyen Anh said that as of the evening of May 7, 149 among 332 affected cases of the project agreed to receive compensation and hand over the land. The district spent over VND362 billion to compensate 82 cases and strived to complete the land handover in June.

Additionally, Hoc Mon District also provides free services of land measuring, granting a certificate of land use rights, scale drawing, changing the land use purposes, and designing to locals.

Chairwoman of Cu Chi District People’s Committee Pham Thi Thanh Hien reported that as of May 6, the district spent VND83 billion to compensate 33 affected households. The locality has carried out site clearance compensation work on Saturdays and Sundays.

With sincere thanks, HCMC’s leaders highly appreciated the people’s spirit of sharing and companionship to support the municipal government to implement the project. In the coming time, Thu Duc City and districts need actively encourage local residents to hand over land to the Ring Road 3 project, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le said at a meeting with affected households in Cu Chi District on May 5.