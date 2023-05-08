Thu Duc pays compensation to 111 households for site clearance of Ring Road 3

Thu Duc City People's Committee this morning started paying compensation as well as financial support for resettlement to 111 households affected by the Ring Road No.3 project, the section through Ho Chi Minh City.

Most of the residents desired the prompt construction of the Ring Road No.3 project to get more convenience on travel and promote the city and region's economic development.

According to Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Huu Anh Tu, Thu Duc City will spend the compensation for 111 organizations, households and individuals having agricultural land and residential land accepting to hand over their land for the road's construction and receiving compensation, financial support and resettlement.

It is expected that in May, Thu Duc City will receive the sites, reaching around 51 percent of the total area of land in need of revocation for the project.

The Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City estimated that the site clearance compensation would be implemented promptly and meet the requirements of Ho Chi Minh City and residents.

One of the new points for Ring Road No.3’s compensation is that the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City has arranged 239 land plots in the resettlement area of Long Binh – Long Thanh My for the resettlement of households in the project.

Besides, Thu Duc City also prepared 150 apartments in C8 Man Thien Apartment to for the affected households to resettle. In addition, the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City have also provided these residents with construction drawings to get permission to build new houses, renovate old houses and assisted them to move their furniture to new places.

The compensation prices in Thu Duc City were announced at its highest of more than VND73 million (US$3,134) per square meter and the resettlement land lot price is at its peak of around VND55 million (US$2,361) per square meter.

With the compensation, the residents will soon stabilize their lives.