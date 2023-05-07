Hoc Mon, Cu Chi spend nearly VND300 billion on site clearance compensation

Hoc Mon and Cu Chi districts on May 6 spent about VND286 billion on site clearance compensation for 135 affected households of the Ring Road 3 project.

Accordingly, the costs of site clearance and compensation for 120 affected households of the component project 2 of Ring Road 3 in Hoc Mon District was VND200 billion.

Hoc Mon District has 332 affected households with a total cost of compensation of around VND1,600 billion.



Ring Road 3 passes through Thu Duc City and the districts of Cu Chi, Hoc Mon and Binh Chanh in HCMC. The project affects 556 families in Thu Duc City, 418 households in Cu Chi, 332 cases in Hoc Mon and 393 families in Binh Chanh.

Ring Road No.3 is 76.34 kilometers long, passing through HCMC 47.51km, Dong Nai 11.26km, Binh Duong 10.76km and Long An 6.81km with a total investment capital of VND75,378 billion. As planned, the construction of the project will be started in June. Part of the road will be open to the public in 2025.