Autumn Economic Forum 2025 to offer HCMC new investment opportunities

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son chaired a working session with HCMC leaders to review preparations for the Autumn Economic Forum 2025 in the city on November 19.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Fourth Industrial Revolution Center (C4IR) Le Truong Duy informed that the organizing committee has essentially completed all program content as required by the Government and guided by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son chairs the working session with HCMC leaders to review preparations for the Autumn Economic Forum 2025 on December 19. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

As of November 17, a total of 75 international delegations had confirmed their participation, including 22 delegations from ministries and international organizations, ten global C4IR delegations and 65 delegations from enterprises and technology corporations.

WEF President Børge Brende is expected to deliver a speech online. The Forum will also announce a joint declaration between Ho Chi Minh City and the WEF on smart manufacturing and the global supply chain.

As part of the event, the CEO500 – TEA CONNECT program will formalize ten strategic collaboration agreements spanning technology, data ecosystems, semiconductor development, logistics and seaport operations.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc speaks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

During the working session, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc requested the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports to intensify communication efforts before, during and after the forum to effectively disseminate information to the business community, organizations and residents.

Delivering his concluding remarks at the working session, Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son urged HCMC to enhance publicity in public spaces so that citizens and businesses can better understand the scale and significance of the event.

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son delivers his directives at the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

He also asked the city to review all documents to ensure they clearly highlight its potential, development scale and investment attraction policies.

Leaders of relevant ministries and agencies attend the working session to review preparations for the Autumn Economic Forum 2025. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

This is an important opportunity for Ho Chi Minh City to showcase its capabilities, position and investment environment, thereby expanding cooperation with countries, international organizations and major enterprises, contributing to Vietnam’s overall economic growth and that of HCMC in particular, he emphasized.

By Ai Van, Dinh Du- Translated by Huyen Huong