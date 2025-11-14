Ho Chi Minh City announces program for Autumn Economic Forum 2025

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee held a press conference to announce the program for the Autumn Economic Forum 2025, themed “Green Transformation in the Digital Era.”

The forum is chaired by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and jointly organized by the Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC C4IR), the World Economic Forum (WEF) and strategic partners.

This forum serves as a high-level policy dialogue space for the Vietnamese government, international community and businesses to exchange knowledge, solutions and initiatives to boost public-private partnerships, green and digital transformation and a smart economy.

A representative of the organizing committee at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Dinh Du)

The forum will take place from November 25 to 27 at Thisky Hall Convention Center in Ho Chi Minh City. The forum, under the direct guidance of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, marks the largest-scale event to date, attended by government leaders, 17 central ministries, 33 localities and 91 international delegations.

The Autumn Economic Forum is set to become an annual regional international dialogue, drawing on the example of Singapore’s Shangri-La Dialogue.

In the context of HCMC forming a new urban model after the merger, with an economy accounting for about a quarter of the national total, the city's role as a national center is further strengthened through globally influential events.

Mr. Le Truong Duy, Director of the Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Ho Chi Minh City, speaks at the program. (Photo: SGGP/ Dinh Du)

According to Director of HCMC C4IR Le Truong Duy, the forum this year is set to have record international participation. By November 13, 91 international delegations had confirmed, more than quadruple that of past editions, including roughly 400 delegates arriving from overseas.

Major international organizations such as the IMF, ADB, and ten of the 17 WEF C4IR centers worldwide will also be present in Ho Chi Minh City.

Notably, the WEF Executive Chairman will deliver a welcome message at the opening session, while the WEF Managing Director will attend all program activities over the three days.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son and leaders of ministries will participate throughout the forum. Leaders from 33 provinces and cities will also attend to promote interregional collaboration in innovation, logistics, technology, green infrastructure and urban governance.

Major corporations, such as Nam A Bank, Techcombank, Masterise, Thaco, Sunwah, CMC, Saigontel and Trung Nguyen, will strongly support the program, ensuring infrastructure, technology, media and professional content.

The three-day forum features various programs. On November 25, the morning session focuses on youth inspiration, with dialogue between the WEF Managing Director and young scientists, startups and students, while the afternoon hosts CEO Connect 500, connecting 500 business leaders from domestic and international firms.

November 26 is the main forum day, including a plenary session attended by the Prime Minister and other national leaders. Following the strategic orientation session, the forum will cover three key topics, including smart manufacturing and global supply chains, intelligent services and logistics linked to dual transformation, and building smart governance in the digital era. The WEF will coorganize these sessions, along with participation of leading experts in technology, green infrastructure, digital economy and urban management.

The afternoon of November 26 will spotlight the high-level policy dialogue. The Prime Minister will join a one-on-one strategic discussion with the WEF Managing Director to convey Vietnam’s vision for international cooperation and HCMC’s role in the global development network.

On November 27, participants will tour key enterprises and innovation centers in HCMC, along with cultural and historical activities. Investment connection workshops will also take place, including the Vietnam–China Investment Connection and the CONNECT networking night of the global C4IR network on the Elite of Saigon cruise.

At the press conference, Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha emphasized that the Autumn Economic Forum 2025 not only showcases the image of “the new HCMC post-merger” but also reflects the city’s commitment to proactively shaping a knowledge-based economic development model, grounded in technology, innovation and sustainable development standards.

Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha, Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee, speaks at the program. (Photo: SGGP/ Dinh Du).

Digital and green transformation are seen as the two strategic pillars forming the foundation of a smart economy.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Loc Ha also affirmed that HCMC is committed to organizing the forum according to international standards and called on the media to help convey Vietnam’s proactive, creative and leadership spirit in the new context.

Related News Ho Chi Minh City ready for 2025 Autumn Economic Forum

By Ai Van, Dinh Du- Translated by Huyen Huong