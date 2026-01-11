Ho Chi Minh City clears over 700 stalled projects, unlocking resources

On January 10, the HCMC Department of Agriculture and Environment held a conference to review its 2025 performance and outline plans for 2026, focusing on Party building efforts, the implementation of tasks in the agriculture and environment sector.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Bui Minh Thanh speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the conference, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Bui Minh Thanh, said that in the land sector, which is considered a strategic resource for the city, total land-related revenue reached VND78.482 trillion (US$3 billion), exceeding the central government’s assigned target by 173.6 percent, while many long-standing stalled projects were resolved in a timely manner.

As of the end of 2025, a citywide review identified 838 stalled projects, with numerous developments delayed for up to 15 years. In the final six months of 2025, the Department of Agriculture and Environment advised on and resolved 712 projects, accounting for more than 85 percent of the total, with a combined investment value of over VND131.4 trillion (US$5 billion) and covering more than 22,000 hectares.

Vice Chairman Bui Minh Thanh noted that Ho Chi Minh City’s urban agriculture continues to assert its role as an ecological pillar and a driver of green growth, supported by more than 453,000 hectares of agricultural land. Agricultural production value has grown at an average rate of 2.5 percent per year, with over 1,000 OCOP-certified products meeting standards. Environmental protection efforts have also been strengthened, with the collection and treatment rate of household solid waste exceeding 99 percent.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment, Vo Van Hung speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

At the conference, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment, Vo Van Hung said that the achievements of Ho Chi Minh City’s agriculture and environment sector have made a significant contribution to the nation’s overall agricultural and environmental development. Looking ahead, he urged the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and relevant associations to focus on implementing the Prime Minister’s directives and effectively enforcing the laws and resolutions recently passed by the National Assembly.

He also emphasized the need for the city to accelerate comprehensive digital transformation in the agriculture and environment sector, placing data at the center, ensuring interconnected systems, and improving the efficiency of management, governance, and public service delivery. Additionally, he stressed that agricultural and rural development should be linked with social welfare, urging Ho Chi Minh City to continue effectively implementing national target programs on new rural development and sustainable poverty reduction.

Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment, Nguyen Toan Thang speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment leaders receive a certificate of merit from Ministry of Agriculture and Environment. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Bui Minh Thanh, has urged the Department of Agriculture and Environment to focus on implementing four core priorities:

- Continuing streamlining and professionalizing the department’s structure, enhancing administrative reforms through practical digital transformation, and building an integrated, interconnected data system covering land, resources, environment, and agriculture to support governance and decision-making.

- Recognizing compensation, support, resettlement, and land clearance work as critical to investment and development progress, proactively reviewing and standardizing procedures, strengthening coordination with local authorities, and providing high-quality policy advice on compensation that is transparent, fair, and balances the interests of the State, citizens, and businesses.

- Strengthening State management of the mineral sector with strict, effective, and sustainable measures; updating plans and extraction schedules in line with mega-urban development requirements; and taking decisive action against illegal exploitation that causes resource loss or environmental damage.

- Effectively implementing the new land price schedule effective January 1, 2026, focusing on clearing stalled projects, accelerating public investment disbursement, enhancing environmental protection, promoting climate adaptation, and developing green, clean, high-tech urban agriculture, and continuing to implement national programs for new rural development and multidimensional poverty reduction according to the city’s updated standards.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh