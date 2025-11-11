Ho Chi Minh City ready for 2025 Autumn Economic Forum

Ho Chi Minh City is ready for the 2025 Autumn Economic Forum, the city’s largest international event of the year, organized by the municipal People’s Committee under the direction of the PM, with the theme “Green Transformation in the Digital Era.”

Nguyen Hue Walking Street, located in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City, will serve as the main venue for the GRECO 2025 event.

The forum will take place from November 24 to 30, with the main series of events scheduled from November 25 to 27, and is expected to gather more than 1,500 delegates at home and abroad.

According to the organization board, the city has so far received confirmations of participation from five ministerial and governmental delegations, eight foreign local delegations, six international organizations, and 11 Centers for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) within the World Economic Forum’s global network representing countries such as Germany, South Africa, Oman, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, India, and Qatar.

In addition, 73 delegations representing leading global corporations, research institutes, universities, science and technology centers, and innovation hubs from developed countries across Europe (Germany, Italy, Austria, Spain, and Sweden), the Americas (the United States and Canada), Oceania, and Asia (Azerbaijan, India, South Korea, Japan, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and others) have confirmed their participation.

Notably, Stephan Mergenthaler, Managing Director of the World Economic Forum (WEF), along with senior leaders of WEF’s departments and centers, will attend in person and co-host several key activities of the forum, including an inspirational talk show, the plenary session, and parallel discussions on smart manufacturing; a luncheon with government leaders; and a high-level policy dialogue with the Prime Minister of Vietnam.

The extensive participation of the WEF reflects its strong commitment to fostering strategic cooperation with Vietnam as a whole and with Ho Chi Minh City in particular in the coming period.

This year’s forum is set to open with the inspirational program themed “Intelligent Generation NOW,” co-organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the World Economic Forum (WEF), and UNESCO. On November 26, the Plenary Session will officially commence under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, featuring a virtual address from WEF President Børge Brende, followed by in-depth discussions on smart manufacturing, green logistics, and digital governance.

Alongside the main sessions, a series of sideline events will take place, including the CEO500–TEA CONNECT program, the green growth exhibition (GRECO 2025), investment and business connection seminars, and a gala night honoring international partners. The occasion offers Ho Chi Minh City an opportunity to showcase its dynamic, innovative, and friendly image while reaffirming its position as Vietnam’s “economic capital” on the global stage.

The official press conference for the forum is scheduled for November 14 at the Ho Chi Minh City Press Center. According to the organization board, all logistical, media, and press operation arrangements, as well as the forum’s bilingual Vietnamese–English website, have been thoroughly prepared, ready to welcome the international community to Ho Chi Minh City, a destination for global cooperation and innovation.

