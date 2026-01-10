Ho Chi Minh City announces 12 outstanding achievements in 2025

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City on January 10 announced 12 outstanding achievements, reflecting the city’s comprehensive and breakthrough development in 2025.

Ho Chi Minh City center as seen from the Saigon River, an area concentrated with financial, commercial, and service activities, serving as a key driver of the city’s growth.

1. Merger of Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong and Ba Ria – Vung Tau, and the implementation of the new two-level local government model.

The first working session of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council after the merger. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

2. Commemorations of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification.

3. The first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for term 2025–2030: A congress of vision and action.

General Secretary To Lam and incumbent and former leaders of the Party, State, ministries and Ho Chi Minh City leaders attend the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

4. Rapid proposals for legislative reforms, including amendments to the National Assembly Resolution and completion of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Resolution to drive development.

5. Active citizen engagement in social welfare programs launched by the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, reflecting the city’s compassionate spirit.

6. Strong economic growth across multiple sectors.

Ba Son Bridge across the Saigon River connects the city center with Thu Thiem Urban Area, contributing to infrastructure development and opening new space for the city’s growth. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

7. Groundbreaking and inauguration of major projects, notably the Ben Thanh – Can Gio high-speed railway.

Groundbreaking ceremony for the Ben Thanh – Can Gio railway. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

8. Tourism breakthroughs are elevating Ho Chi Minh City to the international stage.

9. Advances in science, technology, and innovation, with pioneering digital schools and hospitals.

10. Vibrant cultural, sports, and media activities, with UNESCO recognizing Ho Chi Minh City as a “City of Film Creativity.”

11. Maintained security and defense, with multiple prestigious awards for outstanding achievements from the Party and the State.

12. Enhanced international relations, promoting cooperation and trust.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong