Ho Chi Minh City announces 12 outstanding achievements in 2025

1. Merger of Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong and Ba Ria – Vung Tau, and the implementation of the new two-level local government model.
2. Commemorations of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification.
3. The first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for term 2025–2030: A congress of vision and action.
4. Rapid proposals for legislative reforms, including amendments to the National Assembly Resolution and completion of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Resolution to drive development.
5. Active citizen engagement in social welfare programs launched by the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, reflecting the city’s compassionate spirit.
6. Strong economic growth across multiple sectors.
7. Groundbreaking and inauguration of major projects, notably the Ben Thanh – Can Gio high-speed railway.
8. Tourism breakthroughs are elevating Ho Chi Minh City to the international stage.
9. Advances in science, technology, and innovation, with pioneering digital schools and hospitals.
10. Vibrant cultural, sports, and media activities, with UNESCO recognizing Ho Chi Minh City as a “City of Film Creativity.”
11. Maintained security and defense, with multiple prestigious awards for outstanding achievements from the Party and the State.
12. Enhanced international relations, promoting cooperation and trust.