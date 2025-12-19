Work starts on key component of HCMC–Moc Bai Expressway

Construction began on a key component of the HCMC–Moc Bai Expressway, aimed at easing congestion at the city’s northwestern gateway.

Groundbreaking ceremony for Package XL02—the construction of the Provincial Road 8 overpass—under Phase 1 of the HCMC–Moc Bai Expressway project

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, in coordination with the People’s Committee of Tay Ninh Province, held a groundbreaking ceremony on the morning of December 19 for Package XL02—the construction of an overpass at Provincial Road 8—under Component Project 2, Phase 1 of the HCMC–Moc Bai Expressway investment project.

The event marked a significant kickoff, delivering a much-needed boost to ease traffic bottlenecks at HCMC’s northwestern gateway.

Mr. Nguyen Anh Minh, Director of the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of Ho Chi Minh City (TCIP), addresses the ceremony.

Attending the ceremony were Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, along with leaders from HCMC departments and Tay Ninh Province.

Mr. Nguyen Anh Minh, Director of the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of Ho Chi Minh City (TCIP), said the project is of particular importance in meeting travel demand, facilitating goods circulation, and enhancing transport capacity along National Highway 22, while also driving socio-economic development in HCMC and Tay Ninh. The expressway is expected to serve as a catalyst for investment in industrial parks and the border-gate economic zone.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Thuan, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Construction, speaks at the groundbreaking event.

The HCMC–Moc Bai Expressway spans 51 km, including 24.7 km in HCMC and 26.3 km in Tay Ninh. The route starts at Ring Road 3 in Phu Hoa Dong Commune (HCMC) and ends at National Highway 22 in Ben Cau Commune (Tay Ninh). In Phase 1, the expressway will be built with four fully completed lanes, with a total investment of VND19.62 trillion. Package XL02—the Provincial Road 8 overpass—is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2027.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Thuan, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Construction, emphasized that once completed, the expressway will directly connect with the Phnom Penh–Bavet Expressway in Cambodia, forming an international intermodal transport corridor. He described the project as a key component of the strategy to develop the Moc Bai–HCMC–Bien Hoa–Vung Tau economic corridor under Politburo Resolution 24.

Representatives of the contractor consortium—Quang Phuc Group and Trung Nam E&C Construction Corporation—are committed to mobilizing maximum manpower and modern equipment, ensuring technical quality, workplace safety, and on-schedule completion.

HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc discusses the project with representatives of TCIP.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ceremony, HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc stressed that Package XL02 is a strategic component with importance comparable to the expressway’s mainline.

“This is a critical piece of infrastructure that will help complete the inter-regional transport network and remove bottlenecks at the city’s northwestern gateway. Once operational, it will connect directly to the expressway system, creating a seamless, integrated transport axis,” he said.

The city leader added that when the expressway comes into service, it will enable more effective traffic distribution, ease pressure on inner-city roads, and strengthen freight connectivity from industrial zones and border gates to HCMC’s economic core.

By Dinh Du – Translated by Thuy Doan