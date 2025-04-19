2025 Pho Festival opens in Hanoi

The 2025 Pho Festival opened at the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Hanoi on April 18, attracting nearly 200 representatives from diplomatic missions, international organizations, and a large number of local and international visitors.

The 2025 Pho Festival features about 50 display booths from leading Pho businesses in the Northern, Central, and Southern regions of the country. (Photo: SGGP)

The festival, themed “The Essence of Vietnamese Pho (Noodle Soup)—A Heritage in the Digital Era,” is a large-scale cultural and culinary event directed by the Hanoi People's Committee and organized by the Hanoi Convention Center in coordination with the Department of Tourism, the Thang Long – Hanoi Heritage Conservation Center, and media agencies.

Especially, visitors will have the opportunity to experience the "Traditional Pho of the Three Regions" with the assistance of AI technology that will advise and provide information about the distinctive Pho dishes based on each individual’s preferences and tastes.

Visitors have a chance to learn how to cook Pho. (Photo: SGGP)

As part of the program, there will be a dialogue between experts and artisans discussing the journey of Pho's development, from a traditional dish to a national and global heritage, and the preservation and promotion of Pho heritage.

The event will also include various areas for exhibitions on Pho culture, such as Pho Hanoi (Hanoi’s noodle soup) and Pho Nam Dinh (Nam Dinh Province’s noodle soup), mountainous localities’ Pho, stories about the Pho heritage, a Pho-making area, and more.

The 2025 Pho Festival will run until April 20.

By Ha Nguyen, Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh