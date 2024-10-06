Vietnam Pho Festival 2024 officially starts in Seoul

The 2024 Vietnam Pho Festival opened at the Pie Factory of the Seoul Children's Grand Park in Seoul, the Republic of Korea (RoK) on October 5 (local times).

The event includes about 80 display booths and various areas for exhibitions on Pho culture, tourism, and economy.

The opening ceremony was attended by Member of the National Assembly of South Korea, Ko Min Jeong; Vietnamese Ambassador to South Korea, Vu Ho; deputy chief of the mission to ASEAN at South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lee Dong Gi; Director General of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE), Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vu Ba Phu.

The festival featuring a series of cultural activities provides an opportunity for South Koreans and Vietnamese people living in the RoK to explore and learn about the historical, cultural, and culinary values of Vietnam, and join cultural, arts, trade, and tourism promotional events between the two countries.

Vietnam Pho Festival 2024 is one of the largest events showcasing Vietnamese cuisine, culture, and tourism in South Korea.

At the signing ceremony of the Tourism Development Cooperation agreement

It is the second time that Vietnam Pho Festival has been held abroad. Last year, the Vietnam Pho Festival 2023 was organized at Yoyogi Park located in the center of Tokyo, Japan on October 7-8, attracting around 85,000 visitors.

On this occasion, Saigon Tourism Corporation - One Member Limited Liability Company (Saigontourist), one of the 100 member units of Saigontourist Group, Vietnam Airlines, and Arirang Tour Service, one of the most reputable and leading inbound tour agencies in Korea, signed a tourism development cooperation agreement to promote tourism between the two countries.

The 2024 Vietnam Pho Festival is jointly organized by the Saigontourist Group, Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper, and diplomatic agencies at home and abroad. The event will run until October 6.

Pho (Vietnamese noodle soup) is a traditional dish of Vietnam and is considered as one of the typical national dishes in Vietnam.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh