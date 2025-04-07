Hanoi to host Pho Festival 2025

The 2025 Pho Festival will be held at the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Hanoi on April 18-20.

The event includes about 50 display booths from leading pho businesses in the Northern, Central, and Southern regions of the country.

The Pho Festival 2025 aims to promote Hanoi Pho (Hanoi’s noodle soup), which is recognized as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage, contributing to the development of the culinary cultural industry of the capital city.

The program will serve as a bridge to connect businesses, traditional craft villages, and brands, helping to promote Vietnamese cuisine to the people of Hanoi and domestic and international visitors.

The event will also include various areas for exhibitions on Pho culture, such as Pho Hanoi (Hanoi’s noodle soup) and Pho Nam Dinh (Nam Dinh Province’s noodle soup), mountainous localities’ Pho, stories about the pho heritage, a pho-making area, and more.

Especially, visitors will have the opportunity to experience the "Traditional Pho of the Three Regions" with the assistance of AI technology that will advise and provide information about the distinctive pho dishes based on each individual’s preferences and tastes.

As part of the program, there will be a dialogue between experts and artisans discussing the journey of pho's development, from a traditional dish to a national and global heritage, and the preservation and promotion of pho heritage.

In August 2024, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism decided to add Pho Hanoi (Hanoi’s noodle soup) and Pho Nam Dinh (Nam Dinh Province’s noodle soup) to the list of National Intangible Cultural Heritage.

By Nguyen Quoc—Translated by Kim Khanh