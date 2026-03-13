Experts call for stronger cultural foundation in Vietnam’s largest metropolis

As HCMC strives for regional megacity status, experts emphasize using Resolution 80-NQ/TW to transform its rich heritage into a thriving creative economy and a cultural foundation for the country.

The HCMC Ao Dai Festival contributes to promoting the image of HCMC’s and attracting international tourists (Photo: SGGP)

The Politburo’s Resolution No.80-NQ/TW concerning the development of Vietnamese culture reaffirms culture’s foundational role in Vietnam’s progression, recognizing it as an endogenous resource and soft power for the new era.

For HCMC, this dictates elevating its urban cultural identity as a crucial pillar toward becoming a regional megacity. As an economic hub striving for regional prominence, economic and infrastructural advancements are inherently insufficient; the city needs cultural depth to cultivate enduring global appeal.

Cultural identity of convergent metropolis

Throughout its developmental history, HCMC has consistently been perceived as an exceptional urban cultural realm. The city today represents the historical continuation of Saigon and the culmination of converging economic and cultural spheres within the region. The urban cultural currents of Saigon, the industrial heritage of former Binh Duong territory, and the profound historical values of coastal regions like Vung Tau have collectively forged the multilayered cultural landscape of modern HCMC.

The city’s identity is further shaped by its dynamic inhabitants. For over half a century, the metropolis has welcomed influxes of individuals from all regions seeking to live, labor, and innovate. The intersection of diverse cultural traditions, alongside crucial contributions from intellectuals, artists, and the creative community, has profoundly enriched cultural life.

This merging has generated an open, dynamic urban environment possessing a remarkable capacity to assimilate novelty. Consequently, HCMC stands as a vibrant cultural domain where innovative concepts proliferate.

Nevertheless, these specific cultural resources remain somewhat under-utilized. Creative spaces are scarce, cultural infrastructure lags behind modern development, and the cultural industries evolve in a fragmented manner. Although HCMC inherently possesses a rich cultural foundation, this unique bedrock has not been comprehensively translated into soft power.

Culture of megacity

A megacity is quantified not merely by the verticality of tall skyscrapers but by the profundity of its culture and developmental vision. Consequently, culture transcends from being a mere sector to emerging as the decisive determinant of urban attraction and resilience amidst global competition.

Urban culture is distinctly articulated in the lifestyle of the populace. If architecture delineates the physical framework, the prevailing lifestyle breathes life into its soul. In HCMC, the liberal, generous, and compassionate lifestyle of local residents, coupled with a formidable creative spirit, constitutes a fundamental component of its unique charm. Mirrored in Resolution 80, this firmly designates culture not as a supplementary role, but rather as an absolute core pillar of sustainable urban development.

The Hozo HCMC International Music Festival stands as a pivotal event promoting the city’s contemporary creative prowess

Digital culture, urban governance culture

Resolution 80 extends beyond preserving traditional values, stipulating the necessity to construct a cultural framework consistent with the digital era. For HCMC, this is inextricably linked to accelerating heritage digitization, establishing comprehensive urban cultural databases, developing digital museums, and integrating technology into cultural administration.

Furthermore, digital transformation within the cultural sector fundamentally connects to cultivating modern urban governance. Utilizing digital platforms extensively makes cultural activities transparent and accessible, cementing the city’s image as an innovative, adaptable metropolis.

Cultural industries, creative economy

Alongside establishing a cultural foundation, HCMC must cultivate a robust cultural industry ecosystem. Sectors like cinema, performing arts, design, digital content, and gastronomy harbor substantial potential to evolve into thriving urban industries.

Presently, the city possesses numerous advantageous conditions to foster these fields on a massive scale. It boasts the nation’s largest entertainment market and a dense concentration of creative professionals. These professions reflect the metropolis’s cultural vitality and can generate immense economic value if systematically structured.

Amidst socioeconomic expansion, resources pertaining to the market, human capital, and infrastructure will continually augment, facilitating larger-scale cultural industry clusters. Most notably, digital transformation is generating novel impetuses for advancement. By fundamentally revolutionizing production methodologies and synergizing with existing potential, unprecedented domains like digital art can significantly amplify this value, propelling the city into a regional epicenter of cultural innovation.

Culture in urban life, international radiance

The essence of Resolution 80 underscores the requirement to perfect the system of cultural institutions and empower citizens to immerse themselves in cultural values daily. For HCMC, this is not exclusively tied to monumental cultural works in the downtown core but correlates directly with communal spaces within individual neighborhoods.

Within a major metropolis, culture can’t be confined to museums; it must permeate everyday existence. Cultural centers, community libraries, and distinct public spaces collectively synthesize the city’s highly vibrant scene. Concurrently, international cultural exchange necessitates rigorous acceleration, ensuring the city successfully promotes intrinsic Vietnamese values while assimilating the cultural essence of the broader world.

It is precisely within this intersection that HCMC’s identity can be nurtured and disseminated across international arenas. Elevating the city’s identity is intertwined with preserving historical works, from ancient Saigon – Gia Dinh to Con Dao, forging profound cultural depth.

Amidst intensifying global competition, a city’s allure is anchored fundamentally in the cultural lifestyle it fosters. For HCMC, elevating its cultural identity transcends preserving pre-existing values; it constitutes forging novel values of an inclusive metropolis. Only when culture becomes the undisputed bedrock can the city sculpt its stature as a regional megacity.

By Dr Nguyen Thanh Phong (Institute for Socio-Economic Research, Saigon University) – Translated by Thanh Tam