Vietnamese artists to debut at 2026 Venice Art Biennale

For the first time, Vietnamese artists will join the 61st Venice Art Biennale in Venice, Italy, in 2026, with an independent art project titled “Art in the Global Stream.”

Founded in 1895, the Venice Art Biennale is held every two years and is often described as the “Olympics of art” thanks to its vast scale and global influence.

Each edition gathers hundreds of artists, curators and art organizations from around the world, making it one of the most significant events in the international art scene. The 2026 Venice Art Biennale is scheduled to open in May and run until November, with participation from 99 countries and territories.

The exhibition “Art in the Global Stream,” curated by Do Tuong Linh, aims to present Vietnamese artistic perspectives in the context of globalization, where cultures constantly interact and evolve. Through this project, Vietnamese artists will have the opportunity to engage directly with the international art community, helping bring Vietnamese fine arts closer to global audiences.

Artist Le Huu Hieu prepares his artwork for the exhibition.

Earlier, in 2023, artist Le Huu Hieu became the first Vietnamese artist to receive an invitation to participate in the 60th Venice Art Biennale. He is also known for several large-scale exhibitions held in Ho Chi Minh City and Quang Ninh Province in 2025, which attracted significant public attention.

He will also be among the artists participating in this upcoming exhibition.

Vietnam’s participation in the Venice Art Biennale 2026 marks an important step for the country’s fine arts sector and reflects its deepening cultural integration.

Through major international art events, Vietnam continues to promote its culture while enhancing its global presence and soft power.

