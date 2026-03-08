Culture/art

Over 58,000 people join Ao Dai mass dance, parade in HCMC

SGGPO

Over March 7 and March 8, more than 58,000 people at various locations across Ho Chi Minh City joined mass folk dance performances and parades featuring the traditional Ao Dai (Vietnam's national dress).

The event was a highlight of the 12th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival in 2026.

On the morning of March 8, the Ao Dai mass dance and parade at the park in front of President Ho Chi Minh Statue and along Nguyen Hue Walking Street attracted a large number of members of the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union, as well as residents and visitors from both Vietnam and abroad.

According to the organizers, across the city, residents at tourist attractions, cultural landmarks and parks also joined dance performances and parades in response to the festival, bringing total participation to more than 58,000 people, including about 3,000 at Nguyen Hue Walking Street.

Earlier, on March 7, similar folk dance performances combined with Ao Dai parades were also held at the Tam Thang Tower area in Vung Tau Ward and at the Becamex Administrative Center in Binh Duong Ward.

At Tam Thang Tower Square, 1,200 women from Vung Tau, Tam Thang, Rach Dua and Phuoc Thang wards took part in the event in colorful Ao Dai. The lively program attracted the attention of many residents and visitors, creating a festive atmosphere over the weekend. The event also reflected a spirit of exchange, unity and positive living, while spreading the graceful image of Vietnamese women in the modern era.

>>>Below are photos from mass folk dance performances and parades with the traditional Ao Dai in various areas across Ho Chi Minh City on March 7 and March 8.

By Tieu Tan, Dung Phuong, Quang Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong

