HCMC artists commemorate Covid-19 victims at No.1 Ly Thai To Park

In a solemn atmosphere before the teardrop monument at No. 1 Ly Thai To Park, artists from the HCMC Artists Volunteer Team paid tribute to citizens, officials and soldiers who passed away or sacrificed their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic.

They also expressed gratitude to the frontline forces who helped the city overcome its most difficult period.

On March 3, the Ho Chi Minh City Artists Volunteer Team visited the park in Vuon Lai Ward, Ho Chi Minh City to offer incense, commemorate and review the days they joined efforts to support pandemic prevention and control.

There are some photos from the visit.

At the height of the Covid-19 outbreak in Ho Chi Minh City, responding to an appeal from the Vietnam Youth Federation in the city, the Ho Chi Minh City Artists Volunteer Team under the Youth Cultural House was established on May 29, 2021.

From an initial group of six artists, the team grew to more than 130 members from various fields, serving continuously for over 140 days alongside frontline forces.

>>>Below are some commemorative images of the Ho Chi Minh City Artists Volunteer Team during the months they stood alongside the people of Ho Chi Minh City in the fight against the pandemic.

By Tieu Tan- Translated by Huyen Huong

