Ao Dai honored as cultural bridge between Vietnam and int’l community

A seminar titled “Vietnamese Ao Dai – National Heritage, International Integration," combined with an experiential workshop themed “Ao Dai and Flowers," was held on the morning of March 18 at the Ao Dai Museum in Ho Chi Minh City.

At the seminar titled “Vietnamese Ao Dai – National Heritage, International Integration," (Photo: SGGP)

The event, organized by the municipal Department of Tourism, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union, is part of the 12th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival 2026. The event was attended by Consuls General and spouses of Consuls General from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Laos in Ho Chi Minh City.

Also in attendance were Ms. Vo Ngoc Thanh Truc, Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, and President of the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union, along with artisans and Ao Dai designers.

Traditional costumes across historical periods showcased at the seminar

Ms. Trinh Thi Thanh, Standing Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union, emphasized that Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) is not merely a traditional garment but also a living cultural heritage of the Vietnamese nation. In the context of deepening international integration, Ao Dai has increasingly served as a cultural bridge connecting Vietnam with friends around the world. “We believe that when Ao Dai is worn with pride and introduced with respect, its values will transcend borders,” she stated.

Throughout the program, participants were treated to a showcase of outstanding Ao Dai collections. Notably featured were the “History of Vietnamese Ao Dai” collection presented by the Ao Dai Museum with performances by students from Ho Chi Minh City University of Culture, the “Heritage in Heritage” collection by artisan and designer Trung Dinh, and the “Vietnamese Elegance Through Millennia” collection.

A highlight of the event was the “Ao Dai and Flowers” workshop, guided by artisan and designer Trung Dinh in collaboration with the City Ao Dai Heritage Club. The program also featured performances by child models showcasing the “Radiant Brocade Blossoms – When Heritage Takes Flight” Ao Dai collection by designers Dexnol Tran and Tuan Huynh, further underscoring efforts to preserve and promote the cultural value of Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) in contemporary life.

At the event, invited delegates directly engaged in hands-on activities such as painting on fabric and decorating Non La (conical palm-leaf hat), thereby gaining a deeper appreciation for the craftsmanship and artistic values associated with Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress).

The program also conveyed profound humanitarian significance with the participation of Vietnamese host families currently supporting Lao and Cambodian students under the program “Vietnamese Families with Lao and Cambodian Students Studying in Ho Chi Minh City.”

Artisan and designer Trung Dinh with international students in Vietnamese Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress)

By Phuong Uyen – Translated by Kim Khanh