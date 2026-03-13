Relic site receives valuable documentary photographs of President Ho Chi Minh

The President Ho Chi Minh Relic Site at the Presidential Palace on March 12 received valuable documentary photographs of President Ho Chi Minh, offering authentic glimpses into the revolutionary leader’s political and diplomatic activities.

A representative of the family of Trinh Hai presents photos to the President Ho Chi Minh Relic Site on March 12. (Photo: VNA)

The photos were donated by the family of Le Phuong, former deputy head of the administration department under the Ministry of Public Security, and the family of Trinh Hai, former deputy head of the photo department at the Nhan Dan newspaper.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Le Thi Phuong, Director of the relic site, said the site is place where President Ho Chi Minh lived and worked during the final 15 years of his life from 1954 to 1969. Recognised as a special national relic, it preserves and promotes historical and cultural values associated with the life and revolutionary career of the Vietnamese leader.

In addition to preserving original relics and organising exhibitions, the site regularly collects documents and artefacts related to President Ho Chi Minh. It has also engaged with historical witnesses who had opportunities to meet and work with him, helping enrich archival materials about his life and legacy.

Among the donations are three photographs capturing President Ho Chi Minh visiting the Ministry of Public Security during the Lunar New Year in 1960. The photos were taken by former Deputy Minister of Public Security Nguyen Minh Tien – husband of Le Phuong. The photos capture simple moments when President Ho Chi Minh visited and extended Lunar New Year greetings to officers and soldiers.

The family also presented 60 photographs documenting diplomatic activities between the Government of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam and the Government of Laos in the 1960s, including images of a signing ceremony involving representatives of the Pathet Lao and the Kingdom of Laos.

Meanwhile, Trinh Hai’s family donated 12 photographs of Ho Chi Minh taken by the veteran photojournalist during key domestic and foreign affairs events.

