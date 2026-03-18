Vietnam–Thailand collaborate on horror-comedy film

Benetone Films and Thai distributor Fearfolks have signed a cooperation agreement with Vietnam’s ProductionQ to develop the horror-comedy film Roll & LOL.

Roll & LOL is the latest film marking a Vietnam–Thailand cinematic collaboration. (Photo: Benetone/Fearfolks/ProductionQ)

Set in Bangkok, the project is currently in development. Roll & LOL will be jointly financed and co-produced by the three companies, with a cast made up entirely of Vietnamese actors.

The story follows a struggling Vietnamese comedian who decides to assemble a troupe of improvisational performers — actors who perform without a script — to produce a low-budget Thai-style horror film in the hope of reviving his declining career.

Director Chongdol Sukulworaphat, known for Love Stuck, will helm the project.

Producer Hoang Quan emphasized that the collaboration allows the partners to combine the creative strengths of both film industries and develop a project capable of reaching audiences across Southeast Asia as well as international markets.

The latest agreement also reflects a period of robust growth in cross-border cooperation between the two markets. Between 2020 and 2025, Thai horror films attracted large audiences in Vietnam, with nearly 30 titles generating a combined box office revenue of about VND580.7 billion (US$22.1 million).

By Hai Duy – Translated by Thuy Doan