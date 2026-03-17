Ministry launches writing contest to celebrate 25 years of Vietnamese Family Day

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has announced a nationwide writing contest themed “A Warm and Loving Family Meal” to honor traditional family values and commemorate the 25th anniversary of Vietnamese Family Day.

The regulations for the national writing contest themed “A Warm and Loving Family Meal” were announced by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. The writing contest aims to celebrate the traditional values of Vietnamese families and highlight meaningful stories centered on family gatherings.

To mark the 25th anniversary of Vietnamese Family Day (June 28, 2001 – June 28, 2026), the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is organizing a writing contest that seeks high-quality works celebrating the role of family in social life. Through the entries, organizers aim to highlight the importance of family meals as spaces for connection, affection, happiness, and the transmission of cultural values across generations.

Contestants are encouraged to explore diverse perspectives from cherished memories tied to milestones and simple home-cooked dishes, to stories of meals that resolve conflicts and strengthen bonds, underscoring the enduring significance of family gatherings in both tradition and modern life.

The organizers also encourage entries about family education through meals, where each person learns proper etiquette, respect for elders, knows how to invite others to eat, shares, and cares for one another. The competition also opens up perspectives on family meals in the context of modern life, where busy lifestyles and digital technology are changing many daily habits.

Entries must be written in Vietnamese, in prose form, with a maximum length of 1,500 words; the main message should not exceed 30 words. Authors may send accompanying images or videos via email, with images in JPG or PNG format and videos in MP4 format, no longer than 30 seconds.

Members of a family gather in a meal

Each individual may submit multiple entries and may use their real name or a pseudonym. Authors are responsible for the accuracy and copyright of their work. Authors under 18 years old must have the signature of their parent or guardian on the registration form.

The submission period is from April 1 to May 31, based on the postmark or email date. Entries should be sent by mail to the Family Affairs Department, Department of Grassroots Culture, Family and Libraries, 51 Ngo Quyen Street, Cua Nam Ward, Hanoi; or by email to buacomgiadinh286@gmail.com, with the subject line clearly stating “Entry for the Writing Contest on Warm and Loving Family Meals”.

The contest offers a total of nine awards, including one first prize valued at VND20 million, two second prizes worth VND10 million each, three third prizes of VND5 million each, and three consolation prizes of VND2.5 million each. All winners will also receive certificates from the organizing committee.

Related News Family Festival in Southeastern Provinces 2024 to be held in Binh Thuan

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan