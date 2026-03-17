National Tourism Year – Gia Lai 2026 kicks off with grand artistic showcase

The opening ceremony of National Tourism Year – Gia Lai 2026 will feature a large-scale outdoor art performance, vibrant music acts and fireworks.

On March 17, the Gia Lai Provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism released a press statement on plans for the opening night of National Tourism Year – Gia Lai 2026.

The opening ceremony will take place from 8:10 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on March 28 at Nguyen Tat Thanh Square, Quy Nhon Ward, Gia Lai Province, featuring a large-scale outdoor art performance titled “Gia Lai – Where the great forests meet the blue sea”, offering a vivid showcase of the cultural and natural richness of Vietnam’s Central Highlands and coastal regions.

The opening night will be held at Nguyen Tat Thanh Square. (Photo: SGGP/ Ngoc Oai)

The program is elaborately staged in four chapters, recreating a journey connecting the Central Highlands’ vast forests to the coastal blue sea. Through stagecraft, music, choreography and visual effects, it vividly portrays the region’s distinctive cultural and historical landscape.

The resonant sound of gongs blends with the spirit of the great forest and the heroic aura of Tay Son, expressed through powerful performance sequences that honor the martial traditions of the land and evoke the hometown of renowned poets such as Han Mac Tu, Che Lan Vien, Quach Tan and Yen Lan.

Artisans from Gia Lai’s Central Highlands showcase unique coffee culture at a tourism festival in 2025. (Photo: SGGP/ Ngoc Oai)

According to a representative of the Gia Lai Provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the theme of National Tourism Year – Gia Lai 2026 represents not only geographical convergence but also highlights cultural depth and ambitions for growth.

The program will bring together hundreds of artists, singers and performers, offering a vibrant showcase of the landscapes, values, and cultural identities of Vietnam’s South Central Coast, Central Highlands and the country as a whole.

Following the opening ceremony, a Mega Concert will take place from 9:30 p.m., featuring a lineup of young artists such as Isaac, Hieu Thu Hai, Hurrykng, Anh Tu, Pham Anh Duy, Tez, Mason Nguyen, Son.K, Lamoon, Bui Truong Linh, Congb, and Juky San, promising an energetic musical atmosphere.

The coastal city of Quy Nhon, Gia Lai Province is becoming increasingly modern and developed. (Photo: Dung Nhan)

A special fireworks display will also be held as part of the program, adding to the vibrant festive atmosphere of the opening night of National Tourism Year – Gia Lai 2026.

By Ngoc Oai- Translated by Huyen Huong