Pho of Hanoi, Nam Dinh added to National Intangible Cultural Heritage list

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has decided to add Pho Hanoi (Hanoi’s noodle soup) and Pho Nam Dinh (Nam Dinh Province’s noodle soup) to the list of National Intangible Cultural Heritage.

A Pho restaurant in Hanoi (Photo: SGGP)

As of 2023, Hanoi had nearly 700 Pho restaurants in 30 districts throughout the capital city. Of these, Hoan Kiem, Ba Dinh, and Hai Ba Trung districts have the highest number of Pho restaurants.

According to various historical records, pho first appeared in the early 20th century in Hanoi. It was a street food sold by vendors wandering the meandering narrow streets in Hanoi between 1907 and 1910.

There are many theories regarding its origin. Some researchers assume that Pho is derived from a French word pronounced as "feu" in the expression "pot au feu", which means "casseroled beef". Some believe that it originated from a Cantonese dish called “ngau yuk phan” and from a Vietnamese noodle soup called “Bun xao trau”, a buffalo rice noodle soup.

Pho officially became a separate noun in the world's prestigious English dictionaries and is also well received around the world, presenting in 50 countries. (Photo: SGGP)

The history of the development of Pho is closely tied to the capital city’s history and the memories of many Hanoians. It has become a popular and beloved dish in Hanoi.

Pho is not only a dish deeply ingrained in the minds of Hanoians but has also become a symbol of Vietnam's rich cuisine. Pho officially became a separate noun in the world's prestigious English dictionaries and is also well received around the world, presenting in 50 countries.

On this occasion, the Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism also added Pho Nam Dinh to the National Intangible Cultural Heritage list. According to statistics, the northern province of Nam Dinh currently has around 300 Pho restaurants. Nam Dinh ho has been sold in cities and provinces nationwide and abroad.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh