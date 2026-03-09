HCMC’s annual community Ao Dai contest reveals winners

The “Golden Glory in Uncle Ho’s Name” team won the first prize at the Charming Ao Dai Contest, one of the activities of the 12th HCMC Ao Dai Festival 2026, which concluded in Nguyen Hue Walking Street on March 8.

The Charming Ao Dai Contest, one of the activities of the 12th HCMC Ao Dai Festival 2026, concludes in Nguyen Hue Walking Street on March 8. (Photo: SGGP)

The contest was jointly organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism and the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union.

The program was attended by Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh; Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee and the Women’s Union of Ho Chi Minh City Vo Ngoc Thanh Truc, along with numerous delegates and competing teams representing 168 wards, communes, and special zones, as well as residents and domestic and international visitors.

The Charming Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) contest is among the signature activities of the Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival. The competition aims to honor the traditional beauty of the Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) while promoting and spreading the rich cultural colors of the Vietnamese nation to residents and visitors alike.

Since its launch, the contest has received enthusiastic participation from a wide range of units, including educational institutions, municipal departments, agencies, and mass organizations, as well as independent teams.

The contest attracts the participation of more than 3,000 collectives and individuals. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, the organizing committee presented several subsidiary awards. The team “Golden Aspiration” received the prize for the collective with the largest number of members, while the team “Ho Chi Minh City – 50 Seasons of Blossoming Flowers” was honored as the collective with the largest number of male contestants.

In response to the Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) Festival, the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union recently organized an online photo contest titled “Vietnamese Ao Dai with the Proud Imprint of 50 Years of the City Named after Uncle Ho” on its official fanpage. The contest attracted the participation of more than 3,000 collectives and individuals.

Following the preliminary and final rounds, the organizing committee selected 41 collective and individual photographs for awards. Le Loi Secondary School in Xuan Hoa Ward won first prize in the Online Beautiful Ao Dai Photo Contest.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh (L), and Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee and the Women’s Union of Ho Chi Minh City Vo Ngoc Thanh Truc (R) present the first prize to the “Golden Glory in Uncle Ho’s Name” team, (Photo: SGGP)

The organizing board presents the second prizes in the collective category. (Photo: SGGP)

The organizing board presents the third prizes in the collective category. (Photo: SGGP)

The organizing board presents the encouragement prizes in the collective category. (Photo: SGGP)

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh