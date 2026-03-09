Tokyo Girls Collection Vietnam 2026 to be held in HCMC at end of March

The renowned Japanese fashion and music festival, Tokyo Girls Collection Vietnam, will be held for the first time in Vietnam.

Vietnamese and Japanese artists are set to perform at Tokyo Girls Collection Vietnam 2026.

As scheduled, the Tokyo Girls Collection Vietnam 2026 will take place at Van Phuc City in Ho Chi Minh City on March 28 and 29. The event is designed as a large-scale cultural and entertainment festival.

On the first day, March 28, the festival will open free of charge to the public, centering on immersive fashion and lifestyle experiences, Vietnam–Japan cultural exchanges, culinary and shopping spaces, and check-in areas inspired by Harajuku. Runway shows reflecting the distinctive DNA of Japanese fashion will also take the spotlight.

The second day, March 29, will culminate in a large-scale fashion and music concert, where elaborately staged runway presentations will be interwoven with live musical performances, creating a dynamic fusion of style and sound.

The fashion–music concert will feature performances by two representatives from Japan, including the eight-member boy band One Or Eight and singer-songwriter Miyuna, champion of the international music competition Sing! Asia 2025.

Alongside the Japanese acts, the event will bring together a strong lineup of V-pop artists, including Soobin, Quang Hung MasterD, Min, Phuong Ly, Rhyder, Captain Boy, and LyLy, promising a vibrant cross-cultural showcase of contemporary Asian pop.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh