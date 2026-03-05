Numerous groups of visitors flock to Southern Women’s Museum

Culture/art

Ahead of the 116th anniversary of International Women’s Day (March 8), the Southern Women’s Museum in Ho Chi Minh City has welcomed many tourists.

On the morning of March 5, the museum welcomed several groups of visitors, including the Women’s Union of the Political Affairs Division under the Dong Nai Provincial Public Security Department, the Women’s Union of the Cu Chi Tunnels Historical Site and the Women’s Union of Thanh My Tay Ward in HCMC.

They offered incense and flowers at the Heroic Vietnamese Mothers Monument and toured the museum’s themed exhibition spaces.

Visitors explore exhibitions on the tradition of southern women in wartime and the beauty of the Vietnamese ao dai.
Since early March, the number of visitors has increased significantly as women’s unions, organizations, businesses and schools choose the museum for traditional activities and educational tours.

Visitors can explore exhibitions on the tradition of southern women in wartime and the beauty of the Vietnamese ao dai.

The Southern Women’s Museum is located at 200–202 Vo Thi Sau Street, Xuan Hoa Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

By Hong Duong- Translated by Huyen Huong

