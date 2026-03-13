Ministry issues code of conduct for online cultural behavior

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has introduced a new Code of Conduct for the digital environment to foster a safe, respectful online space that upholds Vietnamese cultural values and strengthens accountability.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has just issued a Code of Conduct for Cultural Behavior in the Digital Environment, contributing to building a healthy, safe online environment that respects Vietnamese cultural values.

The Code of Conduct applies to individuals, social media and digital platform providers, both domestic and foreign, internet service providers, press agencies, media companies, advertising firms, performing arts organizations, and other agencies and businesses. Its broad scope highlights the need for collective participation across society to shape a culture of behavior in cyberspace.

The Code of Conduct aims to shape behavior in the digital environment in line with Vietnamese cultural, ethical, and legal norms, while encouraging the creation and spread of positive, creative, and distinctly national content.

The Code of Conduct also requires increased responsibility from organizations and individuals in sharing information, while strengthening coordination with regulatory agencies in detecting and handling violations.

A notable point is that the Code emphasizes the responsibility of each individual when participating in social networks. Users are advised to use their real names or legitimate trademarks when operating in the digital environment; to consider carefully before posting other people's personal information; to share information from clear and reliable sources; and to limit the spread of unverified content.

When discovering fake news or false information, individuals are responsible for notifying the platform or relevant authorities for timely action. The Code of Conduct also sets standards for online communication, such as using civilized language, not insulting individuals, not inciting violence or discrimination based on region, religion, or gender…

For those with influence in the digital environment, the new regulations emphasize the social responsibility of this group. Individuals with large followings are encouraged to create and disseminate content of cultural and educational value; to be exemplary in complying with the law; and not to exploit public trust for personal gain. When advertising, they must publicly disclose sponsorships or advertisements, ensure the content is truthful, and comply with legal regulations.

For social media platforms and businesses providing digital services, the Code of Conduct requires them to clearly publish terms of service, proactively detect and prevent fraudulent activities and the spread of fake news, and provide tools for users to easily report violations. These entities also need to implement solutions to protect children online and cooperate with authorities to handle content that violates the law.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan