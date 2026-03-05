Pictures of homeland through lens of female photographers presented in HCMC

On March 4, the Women’s Photography Working Board under the Ho Chi Minh City Photography Association organized the 13th photo exhibition titled “Homeland through the Lens of Female Photographers of Ho Chi Minh City” in 2026.

The exhibition brings together 165 works by 55 female photographers to mark International Women’s Day (March 8).

The exhibition presents a wide range of themes, from the beauty of nature and landscapes across different regions to urban scenery and snapshots of everyday life. Through the creative lens and artistic sensibility of female photographers, many simple yet meaningful moments have been captured with expressive photographic language, portraying the peaceful rhythm of life across various parts of the country, from rural plains to bustling urban areas.

A highlight of this year’s exhibition is a series of works capturing the vibrant atmosphere in Ho Chi Minh City and several localities during activities commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025). Female photographers immersed themselves in the lively crowds, closely following events that unfolded continuously over several days to capture emotionally powerful moments.

A work by Ngo Thi Thu Ba on display at the exhibition

In addition, many works also turn their focus to neighboring localities, capturing scenes from a traditional pottery village in Binh Duong Province and the daily life of fishermen along the coast of the former province of Ba Ria–Vung Tau. These photographs portray distinctive maritime landscapes, including rolling sea waves, the Tam Thang Tower, and the vibrant rhythm of labor in coastal communities.

The exhibition is regarded as an occasion to honor the creative passion of female photographers while affirming the role of photography in documenting and preserving cultural values, as well as the beauty of the homeland through each picture.

The exhibition is being held at the headquarters of the Ho Chi Minh City Photography Association, located at No. 122 on Suong Nguyet Anh Street, Ben Thanh Ward, and will run until March 11.

On this occasion, the Women’s Photography Committee also introduced a printed photo book and an online version of the photo book. The publication consists of two sections, including a collection of 165 works by female photographers accompanied by portraits of the artists and a visual recap highlighting the activities of women photographers in Ho Chi Minh City throughout 2025.

A work by Nguyen Thi Thu Hang on display at the exhibition

A work by Nguyen Thi Ngoc Thao on display at the exhibition

A work by Doan Thi Tho on display at the exhibition

A work by Nguyen Thi Hong Lan on display at the exhibition

By Thien Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh