Vietnamese cinema expands international cooperation to improve quality

Vietnamese film industry is encouraged to expand international cooperation and accelerate innovation in order to enhance the quality and global reach of its cinematic works.

Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Tran Thanh Lam speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Tran Thanh Lam, the Vietnamese film industry needs to proactively renew its creative approaches, promote the application of science and technology, accelerate digital transformation, and broaden international cooperation to improve the quality, effectiveness, and outreach of cinematic productions.

On March 7, in Ho Chi Minh City, a large number of film artists from the Southern region gathered to attend a ceremony marking the 73rd anniversary of Vietnamese revolutionary cinematography (March 15, 1953 – 2026).

Attending the event were Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Tran Thanh Lam; Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Vo Van Dung; Dr. Tran Phuong Lan, Head of the Department of Culture and Arts under the Party Central Committee's Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization; Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Duong Anh Duc; Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Tran Thi Dieu Thuy; Director General of the Vietnam Cinema Department Dang Tran Cuong; Assoc. Prof. Dr. Do Lenh Hung Tu, Chairman of the Vietnam Cinema Association; and People’s Artist Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, among others.

Also present at the celebration were renowned film artists, including People’s Artist Tra Giang, People’s Artist Trinh Kim Chi, and People’s Artist My Uyen, along with numerous filmmakers and cinema artists from the Southern region representing different generations, who gathered for this major occasion of Vietnamese cinema.

Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Tran Thanh Lam (4th, R) presents commemorative medals artists in the Southern region. (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Duong Anh Duc (2nd, R) presents commemorative medals artists in the Southern region. (Photo: SGGP)

In his directive remarks at the event, Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, Tran Thanh Lam, emphasized that since the historic milestone of 1953, Vietnamese cinema has continuously developed and grown stronger, becoming a vanguard force on the ideological and cultural front. The sector has made important contributions to fostering patriotism, nurturing revolutionary ideals, and spreading the values of truth, goodness, and beauty throughout society.

Over the past 73 years, generations of artists, directors, screenwriters, cinematographers, technicians, and film professionals have steadfastly upheld their political commitment, remained closely connected with the realities of social life, and created numerous works of significant ideological and artistic value, leaving a profound impression on audiences.

Mr. Tran Thanh Lam also noted that Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW of the Politburo on the development of Vietnamese culture affirms that, within the overall national cultural development strategy, cinema is identified as one of the sectors capable of creating breakthroughs in creativity, spreading cultural values, and directly contributing to enhancing the standing of Vietnamese culture in the context of deep international integration.

Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Tran Thi Dieu Thuy (R) presents commemorative medals to artists in the Southern region. (Photo: SGGP)

Artists attend the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the film sector must continue to uphold firm political commitment, enhance the depth of ideological content, and truthfully and vividly reflect the realities of social life. In addition, it should proactively renew creative approaches, promote the application of science and technology, accelerate digital transformation, and expand international cooperation in order to improve the quality, effectiveness, and outreach of cinematic works.

On this occasion, the Vietnam Cinema Association presented the “For the Cause of Cinema” commemorative medal to 218 members in the Southern region in recognition of their active contributions to the association’s activities and development.

Additionally, the association commended 58 outstanding members for their achievements in 2025, including 20 members from the Southern region.

By Van Tuan – Translated by Kim Khanh