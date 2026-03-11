Exchange program presents Vietnamese and Japanese traditional music in HCMC

On March 10, the Ho Chi Minh City Conservatory of Music, in coordination with the Japan Music International Exchange Association, organized the cultural performance and exchange program as part of the 11th Vietnam–Japan Festival.

The ensemble exchange performance “Bato,” a piece that was performed during a Buddhist ceremony in 752 to celebrate the completion of the Great Buddha at Todai-ji in Nara. (Photo: SGGP)

The “Gagaku & Nha Nhac – Heritage to the Future” program featured performances by a Japanese Gagaku artist troupe and a traditional music ensemble from the Faculty of Traditional Music of the Ho Chi Minh City Conservatory of Music. The event formed part of a series of cultural and artistic activities aimed at strengthening exchanges and fostering closer cultural ties between Vietnam and Japan.

At the program, audiences were introduced to Gagaku, the ancient court music of Japan, which was recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2009. They were also presented with Nha Nhac, Vietnam’s royal court music, which was inscribed by UNESCO as a Masterpiece of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on November 7, 2003.

The performance of Thap Thu Lien Hoan (also known as Ten Royal Pieces) by the traditional music ensemble from the Faculty of Traditional Music of the Ho Chi Minh City Conservatory of Music (Photo: SGGP)

The decision to showcase royal court music traditions to young audiences of both countries was considered a highlight of the program, underscoring the shared historical heritage and traditional cultural values between Vietnam and Japan.

During the performance, artists from the two countries presented a series of distinctive ensemble pieces, including Ichikotsucho Netori, Konju, Karyobin, Thap Thu Lien Hoan (also known as Ten Royal Pieces), Phung Vu, Chosi, All Birds in Osaka, Bato, and the Ryoo dance, creating a vibrant cultural exchange space imbued with the spirit of traditional performing arts.

Associate Professor Dr. Van Thi Minh Huong presents an overview of Gagaku. (Photo: SGGP)

Meritorious Artist Dr. Nguyen Thi Hai Phuong introduces Nha Nhac – the royal court music tradition of Vietnam. (Photo: SGGP)

The Japanese Gagaku artist troupe, part of the Project to Promote the Appeal of Japanese Music, performs the piece “Choshi” using traditional wind instruments. (Photo: SGGP)

The dance performance “Ryoo,” belonging to Bugaku, is a well-known classical work from ancient times that celebrates victory and serves to inspire and encourage the morale of soldiers. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thuy Binh - Translated by Kim Khanh