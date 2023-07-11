2023 Asian Championships: Nguyen Thi Oanh expected to win medal in first day

The female athlete from Bac Giang is expected to make a significant achievement, possibly winning a medal, in the very first event of the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships.

According to the schedule of the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, the official opening ceremony will take place on July 12. On this competition day, Nguyen Thi Oanh has been registered to compete in the women's 1,500m event. The organizers have announced that there are no qualifying rounds for this event, and the athletes will directly compete in the final on the afternoon of July 12. Therefore, Nguyen Thi Oanh is expected to have a chance to make a surprising performance in this event.

On July 11, Oanh had her final training session at the central stadium in preparation for the upcoming competition day. Reports indicate she is in excellent physical condition and has a stable mindset before the competition. The official competition lineup for the event is expected to be announced prior to the start of the competition.

The current reigning champion in the women's 1,500m distance at the Asian Athletics Championships is athlete P.U. Chitra from India, with a time of 4'14"56 set at the 2019 championship in Qatar. The Indian female athlete also won the bronze medal in the same event at the 2018 Asian Games (ASIAD 18). In the 2019 Asian Athletics Championships, Nguyen Thi Oanh participated and finished in 5th place with a time of 4'19"64.

In March this year, Oanh participated in the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2023 and won a gold medal for the 1,500m event with a result of 4’15’’55. At the SEA Games 32, Oanh secured a gold medal with a time of 4’16’’85.

Meanwhile, at the ASIAD 18, Nguyen Thi Oanh competed in the women’s 1,500m event and ranked fourth with a result of 4’15’’49.

The 2023 Asian Athletics Championships is the first international competition that Nguyen Thi Oanh has participated since the SEA Games 32. Most likely, this continues to be the event she will be registered to attend at the ASIAD 19 in China in September this year.