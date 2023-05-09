Runner Nguyen Thi Oanh secures two golds in just 20 minutes

Vietnamese runner Nguyen Thi Oanh pocketed two gold medals in just 20 minutes at the ongoing 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32) in Cambodia on May 9.

Oanh obtained a gold medal in the women’s 1,500m event at 5:30pm.

The rescheduling of the 3,000m hurdle race to 5:50pm was unable to slow down the Vietnamese athlete, who also finished first in 10 minutes and 34.39 seconds.

Added to the success in retaining her 5,000m title on May 8, Oanh now has three gold medals at the 32nd SEA Games.

Also on May 9, Nguyen Thi Huyen and Nguyen Thi Hang respectively brought home a silver and a bronze medal in the women’s 400m event. The gold medal went to Shereen Samson of Malaysia.

In the women’s high jump, Pham Thi Diem with a result of 1.77m earned a silver medal, following a Thai athlete with 1.79m.

Vietnam also took a gold medal in eSports after defeating Singapore in the team crossfire event the same day. This was its second gold in this category.

In the men’s tennis team event, Vietnam received a silver medal after Ly Hoang Nam lost 0 - 2 to Kasidit Samrej of Thailand.