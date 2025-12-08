15th NA’s 10th session discusses enhanced power delegation for Hanoi

Special mechanisms for implementing major projects in Hanoi, the investment policy for Long Thanh International Airport, amendments to the Law on Value-Added Tax are among those high on the agenda of the National Assembly (NA) on December 8, as part of the ongoing 10th session.

The documents under discussion include the proposed adjustment to NA Resolution No. 94/2015/QH13 on the investment policy for Long Thanh International Airport; the draft law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Value-Added Tax; and the draft NA resolution on special mechanisms and policies for implementing major projects in the capital city.

A view of the 15th National Assembly's ongoing 10th session. (Photo: VNA)

Other issues to be considered are the second supplementation for the State budget (sourced from foreign non-refundable capital) for 2025; and amendments to NA Resolution No. 170/2024/QH15, dated November 30, 2024 on special mechanisms and policies for addressing difficulties and obstacles related to projects and land issues stated in inspection conclusions and court judgments in Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang city and Khanh Hoa province.

Following this, the parliament will debate the draft NA resolution related to special mechanism and policies for major projects in Hanoi; the draft NA resolution amending and supplementing several articles of NA Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 on piloting some special mechanisms and policies for the development of HCM City; the draft NA resolution amending and supplementing several articles of NA Resolution No. 136/2024/QH15 on the organisation of urban administration and pilot special mechanisms and policies for the development of Da Nang; and the second supplementation for the State budget for 2025.

According to the Government’s proposal, the promulgation of a resolution allowing Hanoi to pilot some special mechanisms and policies for implementing major and important projects is necessary and urgent. It aims to remove legal bottlenecks, attract investment, and create breakthroughs for faster and more sustainable development, with greater spillover effects for the Red River Delta and the whole country. The resolution will form a solid basis for the city to achieve an average annual economic growth rate of 11 percent or higher, in line with the requirement for renewing governance thinking and enhancing the decentralisation and delegation of power to the capital.

For the remainder of the morning, NA deputies will discuss in groups the draft law amending and supplementing several provisions of the Law on Value-Added Tax.

During the afternoon sitting, the NA is set to listen to reports on special and exceptional mechanisms and policies for the North – South high-speed railway project.

This will be follow by plenary discussions on the draft NA resolution on mechanisms and policies for national energy development for 2026–2030; special and exceptional mechanisms and policies for the North – South high-speed railway project; the investment policy for Gia Binh International Airport; the investment policy for the Vinh – Thanh Thuy expressway project; the adjustment of NA Resolution No. 94/2015/QH13; and amendments to NA Resolution No. 170/2024/QH15.

