Outstanding young volunteers and innovators honored at Vietnam Youth Festival

A ceremony was held yesterday to honor outstanding young volunteers and innovators at Vietnam Youth Festival in Ho Chi Minh City.

As part of the Vietnam Youth Festival, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee held a ceremony on the evening of December 7 in Ho Chi Minh City. The event was held to honor recipients of the National Volunteer Award and the National Creative Youth Award 2025.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong and First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Bui Quang Huy give prizes to 20 outstanding awardees

Speaking at the event, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee Nguyen Tuong Lam commended the awardees as “outstanding representatives of Vietnamese youth—always ready to take on challenges, pioneer new ideas, and create innovative, community-driven solutions with far-reaching impact.”

This year, the National Volunteer Award was presented to 10 collectives and 10 individuals with exceptional contributions to volunteerism. In 2025, the program received 233 nominations from provinces, cities, and organizations nationwide. The selection process also engaged the public through online voting and social media, attracting widespread community participation.

Awardees at the honoring ceremony

Launched in 2011, the award has, over 15 years, recognized nearly 300 collectives and individuals for their remarkable volunteer efforts contributing to national and community development, nominated by local youth unions and reputable organizations.

In addition, three special prizes were presented; one for the most-voted collective, one for the most-voted individual on the Youth Union’s official fanpage, and one for the collective submitting the highest number of nominations.

At the same ceremony, the National Creative Youth Award 2025 honored 43 outstanding projects, solutions, and innovative products created by young Vietnamese.

Permanent Vice President of the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) Nguyen Kim Quy gives special prizes to individuals and collectives

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee Nguyen Tuong Lam and Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union Ngo Minh Hai give the National Creative Youth Award 2025 to authors of 43 outstanding projects, solutions, and innovative products

Distinguished guests included Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Bui Quang Huy, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee Nguyen Tuong Lam, Permanent Vice President of the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) Nguyen Kim Quy and Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City and Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union Ngo Minh Hai.

By Cam Tuyet - Translated by Uyen Phuong