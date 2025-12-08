Lawmakers to approve many important laws, resolutions

Legislators are expected to adopt amended or new laws in taxation, population, public health, planning, cybersecurity, national secrets protection, defence industry, oversight activities of e-commerce, and multiple education-related laws.

Lawmakers are scheduled to vote to pass many important laws and resolutions during the final working week of the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s 10th session from December 8–11.They are expected to adopt amended or new laws in taxation, population, public health, planning, cybersecurity, national secrets protection, defence industry, oversight activities of elected bodies, e-commerce, and multiple education-related laws.

The legislature will also vote on revisions to laws on counter-narcotics, criminal judgment execution, temporary detention and travel bans, civil aviation, intellectual property, high technology, international treaties, pricing, public debt management, national reserves, statistics, insurance business, investment, and urban and rural planning.

In addition, lawmakers will consider amendments to laws in the fields of citizen reception, complaints and denunciations, anti-corruption, construction, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, geology and minerals, bankruptcy, value-added tax, and the establishment of a specialised court at the International Financial Centre. A package revising 15 laws in agriculture and the environment is also on the agenda.

Major resolutions set for approval include those on environmental protection oversight; special mechanisms to enhance international integration; ratification of a foreign affairs–related agreement submitted by the State President; adjustments to the national master plan for 2021–2030 with a vision to 2050; mechanisms to remove obstacles in implementing the Land Law; investment policy for Gia Binh International Airport; breakthrough mechanisms for education reform; and investment policy for the National Target Programme on education quality improvement for 2026–2035.

The NA will also vote on resolutions concerning health care, population and development for 2026–2035; implementation of previous oversight and questioning resolutions; investment policies for the National Target Programme on new-style rural development, sustainable poverty reduction and socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas for 2026–2035; mechanisms for national energy development for 2026–2030; special policies for major projects in Hanoi; adjustments to Resolutions 98/2023/QH15 and 136/2024/QH15 on Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang; and the investment policy for the Vinh–Thanh Thuy expressway.

Two key resolutions — the summary of tenure performance (2021–2026) of the NA, the State President, the Government, the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuracy and the State Audit; and the overall resolution of the 10th session — will be adopted at the closing session on the afternoon of December 11. The latter includes decisions on additional state budget allocations for 2025, adjustments to the Long Thanh International Airport project, special mechanisms for the North–South high-speed railway, solutions for the Phuong Nam Pulp Mill project, and reallocations of 2025 economic expenditure estimates for disaster recovery in transport infrastructure.

Throughout the week, legislators will also debate the reports of the Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court and the Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy; crime and law-violation prevention; judgment execution; anti-corruption efforts in 2025; results of responding to voter petitions from the 9th session; and citizen reception, and complaint and denunciation settlement in 2025.

