Lawmakers debate unified national target program for rural, mountainous areas

At the conference on December 5 (Photo: SGGP)

It would combine three existing programs on new-style rural area development, sustainable poverty reduction, and socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas, with the session broadcast live nationwide.

The Government has drafted a single decade-long program for 2026–2035 to replace the three overlapping schemes currently in place for 2021–2025, aiming to eliminate fragmented funding, duplicative tasks, and policy conflict while sharpening management efficiency and long-term impact.

The verification agency endorsed the merger, stating that it would eliminate beneficiary and geographic overlaps, address shortcomings observed in the current cycle, and enhance capital efficiency by directing funds toward the most disadvantaged areas, particularly ethnic minority and mountainous communities.

It broadly backed the programme’s two-component structure. Still, it urged careful review of relevant ministries’ and agencies’ feedback to scrub its final design for any remaining duplication, either within the new program or existing or pending projects. It is recommended that the government set only overarching goals and frameworks, delegating detailed projects and investment decisions to provincial authorities to better match local realities.

The agency also called for concentrated investment in essential infrastructure, livelihood development linked to agro-forestry, science and technology, digital transformation, forest protection, and environmental sustainability, alongside stepped-up support for the extremely small ethnic minority groups, along with border and highland communities. Additional focus is required for resettlement planning and stabilization in landslide- and disaster-prone areas, as well as tailored solutions to pressing ethnic-specific challenges.

In the afternoon, deputies are set to vote on the amended Law on Judicial Expertise, the amended Law on Civil Judgment Enforcement, and the Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Judicial Records.

Later, they will debate the draft Law on Specialised Courts at the International Financial Center and the draft law amending and supplementing several articles of the laws on citizen reception, complaints, and denunciations.

Vietnamplus