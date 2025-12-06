National Assembly passes several draft laws on December 5

The National Assembly (NA) on December 5 afternoon voted to pass the Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Judicial Records, the revised Law on Civil Judgment Enforcement, and the amended Law on Judicial Expertise.

Continuing its 10th session, the National Assembly (NA) on December 5 afternoon voted to pass the Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Judicial Records, with 92.39 percent of legislators present voting in favour.

(Photo: SGGP)

According to a summary report presented before the vote, discussions both in groups and in the hall showed broad support among lawmakers for the draft law. The amendments give legal form to the policy of streamlining the State apparatus and reallocating the responsibility for State management of judicial records. The draft also introduces a range of forward-looking reforms to accelerate administrative modernisation, digital transformation and renewed methods of oversight in this field.

It revises provisions concerning agencies and organisations that require access to an individual’s judicial record information. Such entities will be permitted to obtain this information directly via data-sharing mechanisms that link the judicial-record database with the national population database, thereby removing the requirement for individuals to produce a physical judicial-record certificate.

Judicial-record information displayed on the VNeID digital ID application will carry the same legal validity as a traditional certificate, and individuals will no longer need to apply for a certificate. The Government has taken on board feedback and revised the draft law to provide for the issuance of judicial-record certificates through an online procedure. Only a limited number of cases, such as foreigners or persons without a digital identity, may still request a certificate in person or via postal services. The processing time for issuing certificates has been shortened to five working days.

Also on the day, the NA adopted the revised Law on Civil Judgment Enforcement, with 91.54 percent of deputies present voting in favour.

As noted in the explanatory report, the draft does not confer full coercive authority upon judgment-enforcement offices. Instead, enforcement officers are empowered only to request competent bodies to freeze accounts, assets, or suspend transactions to prevent asset dispersal. This approach is designed to ensure legal safety while leaving room for socialisation within a controlled framework.

In the same sitting, the legislature also passed the amended Law on Judicial Expertise with 92.81 percent approval.

According to the summary report on the draft, the Government proposed maintaining provisions expanding the establishment and operational scope of judicial-expertise offices. However, for specialised areas such as DNA analysis, document examination, digital and electronic forensics, and fingerprint analysis, the offices will only undertake work related to civil and administrative proceedings, while public forensic bodies will continue to handle criminal cases.

VNA