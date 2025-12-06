National

T3 toll station on National Highway 51 to be dismantled by December 15

SGGPO

The T3 toll station on National Highway 5 in Ho Chi Minh City has been requested to be dismantled before December 15, 2025.

dsc-1692-1452-5752.jpg
The T3 toll station on National Highway 5 has been requested to be dismantled before December 15, 2025. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has sent an official request to the Ministry of Construction, the Department for Roads of Vietnam, Road Management Zone IV, and Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway Development Joint Stock Company (BVEC), calling for the removal of the T3 toll station on National Highway 51, within the city’s jurisdiction, before December 15, 2025.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, although the T3 toll station has ceased operations, many structures remain, including the toll house, traffic islands, foundation pillars, signage, and auxiliary facilities. These remnants not only detract from the urban landscape but also pose potential traffic safety risks.

To safeguard residents’ lives and property and ensure traffic safety in the area, the Department of Construction has urged the Ministry of Construction and the Department for Roads of Vietnam to instruct Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway Development Joint Stock Company to work with Road Management Zone IV to urgently dismantle the entire toll station ahead of the specified deadline.

By Thanh Huy—Translated by Kim Khanh

