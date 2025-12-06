Floodwaters recede on National Highway 1 in Lam Dong, traffic returns to normal

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hong Son Commune, Le Minh Luan, said the stretch of National Highway 1 near the Gop Nuoc junction has reopened after several days of deep flooding. The section had previously been closed to traffic due to high water levels.
Similarly, the People’s Committee of Ham Thang Ward confirmed that floodwaters have also receded from the Ben Loi Bridge section on the National Highway 1. Authorities have removed barricades, allowing all vehicles to resume normal traffic.
As previously reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, from the afternoon of December 3 until late on December 5, prolonged heavy rains combined with water releases from local reservoirs caused severe flooding on several sections of National Highway 1 in Lam Dong Province, leading to traffic disruptions. Authorities organized traffic diversion and control measures to manage vehicles along alternative routes.
By the morning of December 6, all flooded areas had receded, and traffic on National Highway 1 had returned to normal.