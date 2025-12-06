National

Floodwaters recede on National Highway 1 in Lam Dong, traffic returns to normal

By the morning of December 6, floodwaters on sections of National Highway 1 in Lam Dong Province had fully receded, and traffic had returned to normal.

Authorities have removed barricades at the northern roundabout on National Highway 1 in Ham Thang Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hong Son Commune, Le Minh Luan, said the stretch of National Highway 1 near the Gop Nuoc junction has reopened after several days of deep flooding. The section had previously been closed to traffic due to high water levels.

Similarly, the People’s Committee of Ham Thang Ward confirmed that floodwaters have also receded from the Ben Loi Bridge section on the National Highway 1. Authorities have removed barricades, allowing all vehicles to resume normal traffic.

As previously reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, from the afternoon of December 3 until late on December 5, prolonged heavy rains combined with water releases from local reservoirs caused severe flooding on several sections of National Highway 1 in Lam Dong Province, leading to traffic disruptions. Authorities organized traffic diversion and control measures to manage vehicles along alternative routes.

By the morning of December 6, all flooded areas had receded, and traffic on National Highway 1 had returned to normal.

The section of National Highway 1 passing over Ben Loi Bridge in Ham Thang Ward, Lam Dong Province has been cleared and reopened to traffic. (Photo: SGGP)
Authorities are carrying out repairs to address flood-related damage on National Highway 1. (Photo: SGGP)
By Nguyen Tien – Translated by Kim Khanh

