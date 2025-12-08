Lam Dong limits traffic on Gia Bac Pass due to landslides

The Department of Construction of Lam Dong Province announced traffic management measures on National Route 28 across Gia Bac Pass on the afternoon of December 8.

Authorities are actively addressing landslide sites on Gia Bac Pass in Lam Dong Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, vehicles weighing less than 3.5 tons and passenger cars with fewer than 16 seats are now permitted to resume travel along the Gia Bac Pass section between Km42+000 and Km52+000 on National Route 28, effective from 5:00 p.m. on December 8, 2025.

For trucks weighing 3.5 tons or more and passenger vehicles with 16 seats or more traveling from central Lam Dong Province to the eastern areas of the province and vice versa, authorities recommend proactively using alternative routes, including National Route 28B, National Route 55, and the B’Sa–Da P’Loa Road (Provincial Road 717), as appropriate.

Vehicles are advised to limit nighttime travel, particularly under reduced visibility conditions such as fog or heavy rain. (Photo: SGGP)

The provincial Department of Construction stated that repair teams are continuing to address damages along the route. Vehicles are advised to limit nighttime travel, particularly under reduced visibility conditions such as fog or heavy rain, except when necessary. Drivers are also urged to remain vigilant and respond promptly in case of any incidents.

As reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, since late October 2025, National Route 28 across Gia Bac Pass has experienced multiple landslides at dozens of locations, significantly affecting traffic flow in the area.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh