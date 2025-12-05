National

Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway completes connection between HCMC and Dong Nai

The Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway is accelerating toward completion after the Ho Chi Minh City–Dong Nai section has been linked, with Component Project 3 now 97 percent of completion.

Once finished, the expressway will ease congestion on National Highway 51 and improve connectivity from Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province to Long Thanh International Airport and the Cai Mep–Thi Vai port cluster.

The Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway has completed its connection between Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province.

On December 5, Deputy Director of the Ba Ria–Vung Tau Agricultural and Transport Project Management Unit (the investor of Component Project 3) Nguyen Cong Danh confirmed that the sections running through Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai have been connected, creating the conditions for the entire project to be completed and put into operation ahead of schedule.

Component 3 of the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway project is now 97 percent complete.

Component Project 3 of Phase 1 of Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway, which covers the Ba Ria–Vung Tau segment, is entering its final stage with construction progress exceeding 97 percent and a target for completion by December 2025.

This is one of the Government’s priority transport projects, with a directive to accelerate progress so the expressway linking the Southeast region can be open to traffic as soon as possible.

By Thanh Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong

