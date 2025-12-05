Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway completes connection between HCMC and Dong Nai

Once finished, the expressway will ease congestion on National Highway 51 and improve connectivity from Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province to Long Thanh International Airport and the Cai Mep–Thi Vai port cluster.
On December 5, Deputy Director of the Ba Ria–Vung Tau Agricultural and Transport Project Management Unit (the investor of Component Project 3) Nguyen Cong Danh confirmed that the sections running through Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai have been connected, creating the conditions for the entire project to be completed and put into operation ahead of schedule.
Component Project 3 of Phase 1 of Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway, which covers the Ba Ria–Vung Tau segment, is entering its final stage with construction progress exceeding 97 percent and a target for completion by December 2025.
This is one of the Government’s priority transport projects, with a directive to accelerate progress so the expressway linking the Southeast region can be open to traffic as soon as possible.