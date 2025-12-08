Lam Dong authorities restrict access to Prenn Pass for emergency tree removal

Lam Dong Province has temporarily restricted traffic on Prenn Pass on December 8 to remove trees at risk of collapse amid worsening weather conditions.

Many trees along Prenn Pass remain at risk of toppling.

The Department of Construction of Lam Dong Province announced on the morning of December 8 that all pedestrians and vehicles would be prohibited from using Prenn Pass — a major gateway into Da Lat — from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. the same day to facilitate the removal of trees deemed likely to fall.

Outside this time frame, traffic on Prenn Pass (running through Xuan Huong - Da Lat Ward) has been restored for all vehicles except trucks.

According to the department, heavy rains and storms continue to pose complex risks across the province, while repair teams are still carrying out restoration work along the pass. Authorities advised residents and motorists to avoid travelling through Prenn Pass during periods of heavy rain, nighttime hours, or when visibility is reduced due to fog.

The temporary traffic ban allows authorities to safely conduct tree-cutting operations to remove those posing a high risk of falling and endangering road users.

The department also urged road users to stay alert to changing road conditions, reduce speed, follow all traffic signs, and comply with temporary traffic diversions in areas where repair work is underway.

Earlier, as reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong on December 5, authorities implemented temporary traffic diversions on Prenn Pass to allow vehicles to pass after severe landslides.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Thuy Doan