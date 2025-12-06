Deputy PM works with Lam Dong authorities on post-disaster recovery

Deputy PM Bui Thanh Son requested the province to fully document all disaster-related losses, complete house reconstruction before January 15, 2026, and finish repairs before December 30 this year.

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son speaks at the working session with Lam Dong authorities on December 6. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son, on December 6, attended the launch for the peak period of the “Quang Trung Campaign,” a Government housing reconstruction initiative for families whose homes were destroyed by recent natural disasters, in D’ran commune of the central province of Lam Dong.

During the peak period, jointly implemented by Lam Dong province and Military Region 7, four households in D’ran—one of the localities hit hardest by the late-November flooding—will receive financial aid and on-site support from the military to rebuild their homes. Each new house is supported with VND120 million (over US$4,550) from the Government’s budget, along with manpower and materials from Military Region 7 to ensure timely completion.

During a working session with the Government delegation the same day, Chairman of the Lam Dong People’s Committee Ho Van Muoi reported on the damage caused by flooding between November 16 and December 5.

The disaster left six people dead and two injured, affected more than 10,310 households, damaged over 9,062 hectares of crops, and disrupted aquaculture on 1.2 hectares. A total of 24 fishing vessels were torn from their moorings and sank; over 14,300 livestock and poultry were killed; and more than 350 sites suffered from landslides, isolating multiple transport routes. Total losses are estimated at over VND1.4 trillion.

Regarding housing recovery, 23 homes were completely destroyed and require reconstruction. To date, work has started on seven new houses, while the remaining ones will have construction begun soon to ensure completion before January 15, 2026. A further 51 homes were partially damaged and are being repaired with financial aid of VND20–40 million each. Military, police, and youth forces are being mobilized to assist with repairs, ensuring safe shelter for all affected families before December 30, the local official said.

A resident of Ham Thang ward in Lam Dong province cleans up his home following the floods. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son requested the province to fully document all disaster-related losses, complete house reconstruction before January 15, 2026, and finish repairs before December 30 this year. He also urged authorities to continue identifying households facing difficulties to provide timely aid.

Based on the province’s proposals, the Deputy PM instructed local authorities to review infrastructure planning, especially for arterial roads, and to include long-term solutions in medium- and long-term investment plans. Lam Dong should coordinate with relevant ministries to ensure the proper implementation of resettlement plans for residents in disaster-prone areas.

He also stressed the need for safe reservoir operation procedures and the reinforcement of dams and hydropower facilities to protect downstream communities.

