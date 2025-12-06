National

Lam Dong breaks ground on new housing for flood-affected residents

SGGPO

On the morning of December 6, Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of new homes for residents severely affected by recent flooding in D’ran Commune, in Lam Dong Province.

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son, together with leaders from Military Region 7 and Lam Dong Province, presents financial and logistical support to households in D’ran Commune, Lam Dong Province. (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, four households from the hamlets of Duong Moi, Lac Thien 1, and Lam Tuyen 1, the communities hit hardest by the floods in November, will receive support to rebuild safe and resilient housing.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son extended his sympathies and encouragement to residents, urging them to overcome difficulties and rebuild their lives as soon as possible.

He also commended the dedication of officers and soldiers from Division 5 under Military Region 7, who have worked alongside local authorities to help repair and reconstruct homes and address the aftermath of the disaster.

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that the projects carried out with the direct involvement of Military Region 7 provide essential support for affected communities and carry special significance as the armed forces celebrate the 80th anniversary of Military Region 7's Traditional Day. (December 10, 1945–2025).

Representing the supported households, Mr. Nguyen Quoc Huy of Lam Tuyen 1 Hamlet expressed his gratitude for the attention and assistance provided by the Party, the State, and the supporting forces. This timely support will help residents soon secure stable housing, regain peace of mind, and rebuild their livelihoods after the floods, he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son, together with leaders from Military Region 7 and Lam Dong Province, participates in the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of new homes for households in D’ran Commune, Lam Dong Province. (Photo: SGGP)
Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son encourages officers and soldiers of Military Region 7 as they assisted local residents in rebuilding their homes after the floods. (Photo: SGGP)
Immediately after the groundbreaking ceremony, officers and soldiers from Division 5 under Military Region 7 move swiftly to clear debris and begin construction of new homes for residents in D’ran Commune. (Photo: SGGP)
By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh

