Public security, military, diplomatic forces enhance coordination in new era

Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 6 attended the signing ceremony for the new regulations on coordination between the Ministries of Public Security, National Defence, and Foreign Affairs.

Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh witness the signing of the new regulations on coordination between the Ministries of Public Security, National Defence, and Foreign Affairs on December 6. (Photo: VNA)

The Hanoi event was co-chaired by Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang, Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung.

Delivering his remarks at the ceremony, Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang emphasised that throughout different stages of the revolution, under the Party’s leadership and the State’s management, coordination among the three forces has developed naturally, forming a “strategic symbiosis” that has ensured the successful achievement of the Party’s objectives.

History has shown that major victories in national liberation and reunification, as well as the country’s remarkable achievements over 40 years of renewal, all bear the imprint of the close and effective cooperation among the three forces under the Party’s clear-sighted leadership.

In the new revolutionary period, elevating this coordination has become an urgent requirement to help create new momentum and strength for the country to overcome challenges, turn risks into opportunities, and mobilise maximum domestic and international resources to successfully implement the resolution of the upcoming 14th National Party Congress and the Party’s three strategic goals: “peace and stability; sustainable, high-quality development; and improvement of all aspects of people’s lives,” along with the target of double-digit economic growth, thereby advancing firmly into a new era.

Therefore, he went on, the signed document this time covers all areas of cooperation and, notably, introduces an annual ministerial-level meeting mechanism to ensure the highest effectiveness of trilateral cooperation, Quang stressed, adding that this move marks a concrete and meaningful step, reaffirming the three ministries’ strong commitment to the Party, the State, and the people in contributing to the successful realisation of the 14th National Party Congress's resolution and the Party’s strategic goals.

Officials at the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

On this occasion, Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang expressed deep gratitude to the Party General Secretary and other Party and State leaders for their constant support and guidance, enabling the People’s Army, the People’s Public Security, and the diplomatic service to fulfill their missions.

Marking the 81st founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and the 36th All-People’s National Defence Day, he wished the VPA continued success in upholding its heroic traditions, building a strong all-people’s national defence posture closely linked with the people’s security posture, and standing side by side with the People’s Public Security and the diplomatic service in the Party’s glorious revolutionary cause.

