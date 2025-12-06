Over VND1,175 billion donated to support people affected by natural disasters

The Vietnam Fatherland Front has received nearly VND1.18 trillion (US$44.6 million) in donations from businesses, organizations,individuals for typhoon- and flood-hit localities as of December 5.

The Central Relief Mobilization Committee receives donations for disaster-affected communities. (Photo: SGGP)

More than 1.1 million people and over 10,000 organizations, units, and businesses have contributed to flood relief efforts in affected provinces through the Central Relief Mobilization Committee under the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front.

The Central Relief Mobilization Committee has allocated VND833.152 billion (US$31.6 million) through the accounts of the Relief Committee or the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees of 23 provinces and cities. Of this amount, VND828.382 billion was distributed in cash, and VND4.77 billion in relief goods.

In addition to distributing funds and relief goods to the provinces, the Central Relief Mobilization Committee partnered with transport companies such as Xe Vietnam and Giaohangtietkiem.vn, Vietnam Railways, and Vietnam Airlines to provide free transportation for over 200 tons of essential supplies, directly supporting residents in Thai Nguyen, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Tri, Hue, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Khanh Hoa, and Lam Dong provinces.

Also in the provinces, from October 2025 to the present, the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) committees in 34 provinces and cities and the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front's local branches have launched programs in response to the appeal from the Presidium of the VFF Central Committee, providing support on-site or transferring aid directly to affected areas. According to preliminary statistics, the VFF system at all levels has mobilized over VND3,700 billion to assist communities in recovering from the impacts of recent storms and floods.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh