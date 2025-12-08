HCMC– Trung Luong – My Thuan Expressway expansion invested under PPP

The Vietnam Road Administration, together with the consortium of investors and enterprises, signed a contract for the public–private partnership (PPP) investment to expand the Ho Chi Minh City – Trung Luong – My Thuan Expressway.

At the signing ceremony, held in the capital city of Hanoi on the morning of December 8, Director of the Vietnam Road Administration Bui Quang Thai stated that expansion of the Ho Chi Minh City – Trung Luong – My Thuan Expressway after more than 15 years of operation is an urgent requirement to improve infrastructure in service of socio-economic development and ensure national defense and security in the new context.

The signing ceremony of the public–private partnership (PPP) investment contract for the expansion of the Ho Chi Minh City – Trung Luong – My Thuan Expressway.

This is among the first projects to implement the new legal regulations on PPP investment, helping significantly shorten procedures and execution time.

The project is being expedited to complete the remaining procedures, with groundbreaking expected on December 19.

According to the Ministry of Construction's approval, the project has a total length of about 96.13 kilometers.

The Ho Chi Minh City – Trung Luong section is planned for eight lanes in the initial phase, with a design speed of 120 kilometers per hour, and 10–12 lanes in the completed phase, also with a design speed of 120 kilometers per hour. Meanwhile, the Trung Luong – My Thuan section and the segment from the An Thai Trung interchange to the northern end of My Thuan 2 Bridge will be built with six lanes as planned, with a design speed of 100 kilometers per hour.

The project has a total investment of VND36,172 billion (US$1.4 billion). This includes more than VND5,087 billion (US$192 million) for land clearance, support and resettlement, and over VND20,770 billion (US$786 million) for construction costs. Investor equity accounts for 15 percent of capital, while about 85 percent will be mobilized by the investors.

The expansion project of the Ho Chi Minh City – Trung Luong – My Thuan Expressway is classified as a special-grade transportation work, implemented from 2025 and expected to be completed and opened to traffic in 2028.

The toll collection period for capital recovery is 17 years and three months. The road-use service fee for Class 1 vehicles from 2029 to 2031 is set at VND2,100 per kilometer, increasing annually until it reaches VND4,642 per kilometer in the 2050–2052 period.

The designated investors include the consortium of Deo Ca Group JSC, Ho Chi Minh City Infrastructure Investment Joint Stock Company (CII), Tasco JSC, Hoang Long Construction Investment Corporation and CII Service and Investment One-Member Company Limited.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong